HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Kinzua Bridge State Park, home of the Kinzua Sky Walk, has received a “2019 Best of Best” designation from the American Bus Association (ABA) for its excellence in serving group tours.
The state park was chosen from nearly 100 entries from throughout the United States and was one of only 22 chosen in the Culture category. ABA will showcase Kinzua Bridge State Park in the September/October issue of Destinations magazine, a premiere guide to North America’s best group travel destinations.
“The staff at Kinzua Bridge State Park have been doing a wonderful job in creating and presenting interesting and experiential programs both for motorcoach groups and students,” said Linda Devlin, Executive Director, Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau. “The amazing asset of the Kinzua Sky Walk attracts the motorcoach groups, but it is the programming presented by the staff which earned Kinzua Bridge State Park the designation of ‘2019 Best of the Best’ by the American Bus Association’s Destinations magazine.”
The Kinzua Sky Walk is just one of the many attractions near the Allegheny National Forest, Pennsylvania’s only National Forest, which offers more than 513,000 acres of public lands for hiking, mountain biking, fishing, and camping or escaping into nature in a log cabin.
“The unique and exhilarating experience of peering hundreds of feet down into the valley through glass on the skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County is drawing in growing numbers of visitors from across the country and world, and accolades,” added Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.
In 2011, DCNR created a skywalk utilizing six of the remaining towers of the historic Kinzua Viaduct after most of the structure was toppled by a tornado in 2003. This gave visitors a view of the Kinzua Creek Valley Gorge below. In 2014, the Kinzua Skywalk was named one of the Top 10 Skywalks in the world.
“Nearly 10 million travelers visit our national and state park sites each year,” said Carrie Fisher Lepore, deputy secretary, Office of Marketing, Tourism, and Film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. “Pennsylvania’s greater-than-great outdoors boasts endless one-of-a-kind experiences, and Kinzua Bridge State Park is a true gem of the state.”