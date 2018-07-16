SHIPPENVILLE — The Knight Cruisers Car Club, according to President Chuck Lott, will present a Cruise-In and Rock ‘n Roll Dinner Show Sunday, Aug. 26.
The event will be at Anchor Village, 191 Pump Station Road, Shippenville, Lott Said. It is open to the public.
The Cruise-In is set for 11 a.m.-4 p.m., the dinner for 4 p.m. and the show 5-8 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per person or $30 per couple and are required for the dinner and show.
To secure tickets, contact Joe at (724) 256-0800.
