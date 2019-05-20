NEW BETHLEHEM – A Knox man is facing charges stemming from an incident on May 10 at approximately 1 p.m. in New Bethlehem.
Dennis C. White, 36, was charged with harassment and criminal trespassing.
According to court documents, White allegedly grabbed his juvenile daughter by the wrist when he showed up at her Spruce Street home and was not wanted there.
In addition, White was reportedly asked by his daughter to leave the home after he entered without permission.
Charges were filed May 20 by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky Jr. in New Bethlehem.