Today

Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain likely. High 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.