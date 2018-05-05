KNOX — A Knox man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Salem Township, Clarion County, Friday morning.
State police at Clarion report that at 6:25 a.m., Russell Bishop, 22, Knox, was driving a vehicle south on Route 208 about half a mile south of Brick Church Road when for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the road and sideswiped a tree. The vehicle continued traveling south and then struck another tree with its front end.
Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene by Clarion County Coroner Randall Stom.
The vehicle was towed. Police were also assisted by the Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department and Knox Ambulance.
