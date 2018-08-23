KNOXDALE — The 47th annual Knox Township Firemen’s Homecoming will have activities for the entire family over the 4-day Labor Day weekend.
The celebration will begin with the traditional super bingo games at the Knox Township Fire Hall at 7 p.m. Friday, August 31. Players will receive 18 cards for $20 for the all-paper games.
Saturday
Activities will begin early Saturday morning at the Knox Township Firemen’s Park with the softball tournament beginning at 8 a.m., continuing throughout the day. Homemade breakfasts will also be served from 8 to 10 a.m.
The annual Knoxdale Community Parade will begin promptly at 11 a.m., with participants to line up in the parking lot of the Knox Dale United Methodist Church.
Games for the children will begin at the park immediately following the parade. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Knoxdale Area Little Free Library will present a story hour. Youth from the Knox Dale Methodist and Center Hill churches will have the game booths open from noon to 6 p.m.
Saturday’s events will conclude with the 15th annual gun Bash. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m.
Sunday
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. to begin Sunday’s activities.
Center Hill Church will host this year’s community church service, which will begin at 10 a.m.
The softball tournament will resume at 11 a.m. and continue until dusk.
Beginning at noon the annual chicken BBQ will be served. Registration for the 24th annual demolition derby will also begin at noon. The deadline to register for the derby is 2:30 p.m. and the event will begin around 3 p.m. This year’s show will feature 4 and 6-cylinder compacts and a full clean-up derby. Admission is $5 per person, with children ages 7 and under admitted free.
From 4 to 6 p.m. the youth from the Knox Dale Methodist and Center Hill churches will have the game booths open.
A corn hole tournament beginning at 7 p.m. will round out the day’s activites.
Monday
Breakfast and the softball tournament will begin at 8 a.m. Monday. Game booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At the conclusion of the softball games, prize drawings will be held. Approximate time is between 3 and 4 p.m.
Throughout the weekend tickets for the annual Chinese auction will be held.
The Homecoming Celebration is sponsored by the Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department. For more information please contact Lainey at 715-4556, demolition derby; Duwayne at 849-4970, softball tournament; Mary at 591-0206, corn hole tournament; or Bob at 849-4645, general information.
