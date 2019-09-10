DISTANT – Kayla Kunselman became the bride of Corbin Anderson at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in the Distant Baptist Church with the Rev. David Westover officiating at the double-ring ceremony.
Parents of the bride are Don and Barb Kunselman of Clarion.
The bridegroom is the son of Brian and Teresa Anderson of New Bethlehem.
Escorted to the altar by her father and given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a white A-line dress.
Elena Kunselman of North Carolina, niece of the bride, was maid of honor. She wore a dusty blue gown.
Bridesmaids were Olivia Anderson, sister of the groom, and Rachel Bowersox, friend of the bride.
Alexis Kunselman of Sligo was the flower girl.
Jordon Anderson of Oil City, brother of the groom, was best man.
Ushers were Noah Anderson, brother of the groom, and Zach Westover, cousin of the groom.
A reception was held at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall.
The bride is a graduate of Clarion High School and is employed as an LPN.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and employed as a lab analyst.
The couple reside in New Bethlehem.