Courtney J. Kunselman has graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo. The graduate received a bachelor of science degree and was commissioned as a second lieutenant.
The academy is a four-year military institution of higher learning that develops and inspires new air and space leaders with a vision for the future. Its curriculum provides instruction, education, training and experience in academics, military training, physical and athletic conditioning, and spiritual and ethical development to all cadets.
Kunselman is the daughter of Scott and Brenda Kunselman and sister of Isaac Kunselman of DuBois.
She is a 2014 graduate of Dubois Area High School, DuBois, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.