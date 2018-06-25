Due to the Independence Day holiday falling on a Wednesday, next week’s Leader-Vindicator will be published on Tuesday, July 3. The newspaper will be available in stores and vending machines on July 3, and mailed to subscribers on the normal schedule.
To accommodate the early publications, deadlines have been advanced for news submissions, letters to the editor and advertising.
All church and social page news, along with letters, must be submitted by noon on Friday, June 29. The deadline for classified advertising is 11 a.m. on Monday, July 2.
The Leader-Vindicator office will be closed on Wednesday, July 4.
