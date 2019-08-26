Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, the average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is four cents cheaper this week at $2.772 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Gas prices are cheaper across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states by as much as a nickel (Pennsylvania, -3 cents).
Motorists in the region will pay significantly lower prices compared to this time last year heading into Labor Day weekend. Last year, state gas price averages ranged from $2.59-$3.03, whereas this year they range from $2.29-$2.79.
Despite a 1 percent dip in regional refinery utilization, gasoline stocks built by 781,000 barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). As utilization continues to fall, gasoline inventory continues to move upward, as imports have increased to offset the closure of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery.
This week’s average prices across Western Pennsylvania averaged $2.772 compared with the $2.811 average price during the week of Aug. 19. The average price during the week of Aug. 27, 2018 was $3.096.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various nearby areas during the past week was: $2.544 in Altoona; $2.698 in Beaver; $2.898 in Bradford; $2.825 in Brookville; $2.787 in Butler; $2.725 in Clarion; $2.678 in DuBois; $2.845 in Erie; $2.755 in Greensburg; $2.800 in Indiana; $2.839 in Jeannette; $2.785 in Kittanning; $2.751 in Latrobe; $2.605 in Meadville; $2.913 in Mercer; $2.685 in New Castle; $2.773 in New Kensington; $2.853 in Pittsburgh; $2.841 in Sharon; $2.701 in Uniontown; $2.903 in Warren; and $2.786 in Washington.
At $2.59, the national gas price average is on track to be potentially the cheapest Labor Day weekend average in three years. Today’s average is already nearly a quarter cheaper than during last year’s holiday ($2.83) and four cents cheaper than 2017’s Labor Day ($2.63). For Americans who bookend summer with road trips, they will find that two-thirds of all states have gas price averages that are nearly a quarter cheaper than last year. While some states may see gas prices increase by a few pennies ahead of the holiday weekend, any moves will likely be short-term.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.15 to settle at $54.17. Crude prices strengthened after the EIA revealed that total domestic crude inventories fell by 2.7 million barrels. Then, on Friday, crude oil prices took a downward turn as a result of continued trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Reuters reported that oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Friday after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs against $75 billion worth of U.S. goods. In response, President Trump tweeted that he would raise tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods from 25 to 30 percent on October 1. Market watchers will keep a close eye on U.S.-China trade talks and the impact increasing tariff costs could have on global crude oil demand.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.