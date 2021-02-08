DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy with some snow showers this evening. A steady snow likely after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with some snow showers this evening. A steady snow likely after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.