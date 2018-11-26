NEW BETHLEHEM – A Ladies’ Prayer Breakfast will be held on Thursday, Dec. 6, in the social rooms of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, beginning at 8 a.m.
The speaker will be Deanna Van Horn and her topic will be “Unfinished.”
Women of all denominations are invited to attend this special Christmas event.
