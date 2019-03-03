STATE COLLEGE — The DuBois girls swim team took second place at the District 6 Class 3A meet at State College High School over the weekend.
The Lady Beavers finished with at team score of 232 to finish second behind champion State College, who posted a score of 455.
Six teams competed at the meet, as Hollidaysburg (157), Central Mountain (151), Mifflin County (126) and Altoona (65) rounded out the team scores.
DuBois head coach Mike Gressler said his team faced a tough situation heading into the weekend at a pool they were unfamiliar with and tough opponents that they had never swam against.
“That unfamiliarity can shake some kids, they really held their own, dropped a ton of time and swam really hard against tough competition,” Gressler said. “I’m proud of them all.”
Gressler noted that Rayna Fenstermacher, Anna Wingard and Abby Dressler all performed well for DuBois.
The head coach noted that Fenstermacher and Dressler both had strong individual swims, but were also key in the 200 free relay along with Alayna Cornelius and Trulee Stainbrook which took second with a time of 1:45.31.
Dressler also took fifth in the 200 free, while Allyson Andrulonis finished eighth in the event for the Lady Beavers.
Dressler was also the team’s top finisher in the 100 backstroke where she finished fifth, as teammates Trista Truesdale (9th), Jessica Brant (10th) and Tori Gregory (12th) also swam in the event.
Fenstermacher took third in the 100 free and picked up a fourth place finish in the 200 IM, while Elle McMahon finished eighth in the individual medley.
Stainbrook took eighth in the 50 free ahead of teammates Truesdale and Ashley Usaitis, who took ninth and 10th respectively.
The relay team of Fenstermacher, Wingard, Dressler and Cornelius took second in the 400 free relay on Saturday by posting a time of 3:48.79, as the two relay swims accounted for the Lady Beavers best two finishes on the weekend.
Wingard opened the 400 relay with a lifetime best in her leg of the race, as Gressler noted that the freshman had one of the most impressive performances of the weekend.
“Dropping time after resting is something we expect, but she (Wingard) took it to another level,” Gressler said.
The head coach noted that Wingard cut nine seconds off her individual medley and 20 seconds off her 500 free.
Wingard finished fifth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:21.98 and took fourth in the 500 freestyle at 5:41.64.
Behind Wingard in the 500 free, McMahon finished fifth and Andrulonis took sixth place, while Emma Ruttinger finished 11th in the event.
DuBois also earned a fifth place finish in the 200 medley relay from the team of McMahon, Cassie Carnesali, Brant and Usaitis.
In the 100 butterfly, Cornelius, Carnesali and Melody Stainbrook went 6-7-8 respectively for the Lady Beavers.
Cornelius (7th), Trulee Stainbrook (10th) and Usaitis (13th) also competed in the 100 free for DuBois.
Alyssa Horner took seventh in the 100 breaststroke, while DuBois also earned a ninth place finish from Carnesali and a 10th place finish from Natalie Sprague.
“I could go on and on about each of the kids and how well they did,” Gressler said. “These are some special teams full of great athletes and people and I’m proud of every one of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.