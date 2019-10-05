ST. MARYS — The DuBois girls soccer team handed St. Marys its first loss of the season with a 3-2 victory on the road Saturday morning.
The Lady Beavers (3-10) took a 1-0 lead at the half on a goal in the 27th minute from Rachel Sickeri.
St. Marys (14-1) knotted the game at one five minutes into the second half on a goal from Kaylee Muccio.
DuBois then got a pair of goals from Sickeri and Amanda Weber in the 52nd and 66th minutes respectively to take a 3-1 lead.
Muccio added her second of the game with 11 minutes left to play, but the Lady Beavers held on for the one-goal victory.
Britney Shaw made 13 saves in net in a losing effort for the Lady Dutch, while Emily Cherubini got the win in net making 19 saves.
“I’ve always believed you want to be playing your best soccer at the end of the season, and we’re starting to do just that,” DuBois head coach Mike Town said. “These ladies are playing with a rejuvenated spirit and belief after the 2OT win at Brookville the other day, and that momentum carried through our senior night against Punxsy, and showed today against a very good St. Marys side.”
“Our possession passing was fantastic today, and we attacked their defense and goal very well. I’m beyond proud of the heart these ladies are showing. We’re definitely playing some inspired soccer right now and are looking forward to finishing the regular season strong.”
Both teams are back in action Monday as DuBois travels to Brockway at 5 p.m., while St. Marys hosts Redbank Valley at 4:45 p.m.