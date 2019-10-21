NEW BETHLEHEM — Finishing the regular season winning seven of nine games just to qualify for the District 9 Class A playoffs, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs are one win away from playing for a district final.
Brooke Eberle, Kennedy Heeter and Reagen Beamer scored goals and Bailey Laughlin had two assists for the third-seeded Lady Bulldogs (10-9) in their 4-0 win over Kane in Monday’s quarterfinals.
Next up is a third meeting with Elk County Catholic who advance to the semifinals against No. 7 seed Elk County Catholic, which advanced with a 5-1 win also on Monday at No. 2 seed Forest Area in Marienville.
The Lady Bulldogs meet ECC next Tuesday at DuBois Area High School starting at 7 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs had to beat ECC, 1-0, last Monday to earn a playoff berth. They needed overtime to beat ECC, 2-1, back on Oct. 3. So it’s a third time in less than three weeks.
“It’s really hard to beat a team three times in a year, so we have to come in focused,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson, whose team also avenged a 3-2 regular-season loss to Kane also at home back on Sept. 19. “On Senior Night, we were determined, but didn’t get enough chances. It’s a tough defense with some good midfield play. If we show up and work, hopefully it’ll work out for us. That’s what’s been the case the past nine games. If we show up to work, good things happen for us.”
Eberle’s goal came just under 10 minutes into the game, an impressive 25-yard shot from the left wing.
“A lot of her goals have come outside the box, so she’s comfortable shooting that and both of the goals we scored the first time against Kane came outside the 18-yard line, so we told them to test the keeper,” Dawson said. “We told the girls If it comes off (the goalie’s) hands, somebody will be there.”
That score stood until the final 8:50 of the game. The Lady Bulldogs held control of most of the favorable field position and Megan Gourley anchored the back line of defense, taking pressure off goalkeeper Gabby Dinger, who made four saves as the Lady Bulldogs outshot Kane, 9-4, overall.
“The first time we played Kane, we were missing Megan to a knee injury, so that stablized things on defense,” Dawson said. “Yesterday, we broke down film and got together and realized what their offense did and tendencies were and we stacked our midfield and defense some to take away their speed on the left side. They didn’t get as many chances on crosses today.”
But Redbank Valley didn’t score again until 8:50 remaining. Ember Hetrick’s breakaway drive down the right wing was knocked out of bounds on the end line, giving the Lady Bulldogs a corner kick. Josey Adams sent the CK into the goal mouth and Laughlin slipped a pass to Heeter who put the ball in the net for a big two-goal advantage.
“She’s been huge the last two games,” Dawson said. “She’s the reason we’re in the playoffs with that Senior Night goal and comes in and hits the dagger of a goal to give us some breathing room to close out the game. After that, it seems like the floodgates opened.”
Reagen Beamer made it 3-0 on her breakaway goal off a Laughlin thru-pass at the 3:44 mark and a Kane defender knocked a clearing attempt into her own net with 1:26 remaining to set the final score.