NEW BETHLEHEM — With time running out on a scoreless struggle in the second overtime, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs weren't all that stressed about a possible shootout.
To note, they had won their first-ever District 9 Class 1A title with a shootout win over Brockway back on Nov. 4.
However, it never got to the penalty kick showdown after 80 minutes of regulation and two 15-minute sudden-death periods as Ella Nicholson chipped in a short-range shot off a throw-in from Mackenzie Yanc to give visiting Cambridge Springs a 1-0 win.
The score came with 6:28 left in the second OT period, sending the Lady Bulldogs home with a 16-4 record.
Cambridge Springs (14-4-1) heads to Tuesday's PIAA semifinals against WPIAL champion Greensburg Central Catholic at Norwin High School starting at 5 p.m.
The season-ending goal came as Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson was going to substitute in a few of his players, following a pattern he'd used the whole game.
"I thought in the first overtime, we kind of controled the pace a little bit with tempo and possession and I thought that started to happen in the second overtime too," Dawson said. "And we were trying to make some switches before that went in, to try to get a little more offense ahead, but it didn't come to that."
The Blue Devils outshot the Lady Bulldogs, 10-5. Redbank Valley owned a 2-1 edge in corner kicks. Blue Devils goalkeeper Maddie Yanc had four saves while Redbank Valley’s Gabby Dinger had nine stops.
Cambridge Springs held field position and ball control edges most of the game, but Redbank Valley's counter attacks were effective in generating opportunities, just not that one big goal.
"We knew we wanted to try to hit as many counters that we could, but it seem like for whatever reason, our touches weren't there," Dawson said. "They would get away from us a little bit and it slowed the momentum down for us going on offense."
And the difference at the end was a throw-in off a set piece thanks to the narrower football field setup at Redbank Valley, allowing Makenzie Yanc's strong arms to get the ball into the front of the box.
Nicholson chipped it into the air and into the left corner of the goal over Dinger to end the game.
“I was trying to get it over to the back post the whole game, so my (teammates) could get a chance to get their body in front of it so it wouldn’t be short,” Yanc said. “I saw Ella there and just threw it.”
Dawson knew that'd be a threat going into the game.
"We knew that going in that she could throw the long ball, so for the last couple days we were practicing getting ready for it," Dawson said. "I thought for the most part, we defended it well. One just got through. It was a well-placed shot, so it wasn't like it was a mistake on our end."