DuBOIS — Coming off its first PIAA playoff win since 1998, Redbank Valley will continue its playoff journey with a matchup against Bellwood-Antis in the Class 2A second round today at DuBois at 7 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs followed up their first District 9 title since 1998 with a 53-49 win over Cochranton in Friday’s PIAA opening round.
On the other side, Bellwood-Antis, the District 6 third-place team, is looking to claim a third consecutive PIAA Class 2A title, as it began its journey with a 55-51 win over Laurel in the opening round.
The Lady Blue Devils claimed third in D-6 after suffering a 67-54 loss to Bishop Guilfoyle, the eventual district champion, in the semifinals before defeating Bishop McCort 62-59 in the third-place game.
In its PIAA opener, Bellwood-Antis trailed 37-36 heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring Laurel 19-14 over the final eight minutes of play.
While Redbank Valley (20-7) features District 9s leading scorer on the season in senior Tara Hinderliter, Bellwood-Antis comes into the game with District 6s all-time leading scorer in Alli Campbell.
Campbell, a senior, enters needing just 16 points the reach 3,000 for her career, as the Notre Dame commit enters averaging 28.1 points per game this season.
The 6-foot-1 guard is coming off a 31-point performance in the Lady Blue Devils’ opening round victory.
While Campbell is a dominant force on the offensive end, she is certainly not the only scoring threat on the floor, as two other Bellwood-Antis players are averaging in double figures this season.
Seniors Sakeria Haralson and Emilie Leidig average 13.8 and 12.8 points per game respectively, while Haralson averages a double-double with a team-high 12.6 rebounds per game and Campbell adds 8.2 boards per contest.
On the other end, Hinderliter enters as the top scorer in D-9, as she is averaging just over 21 points per game, including a 27-point performance in the win over Cochranton.
For her career, Hinderliter has scored 1,387 points and is the second-leading scorer in Redbank Valley history.
Caylen Rearick has come up big for the Lady Bulldogs in their district title win and opening round victory, as she scored nine and 14 points, respectively, in those two contests, while Alivia Huffman, Lauren Smith and Madison Foringer are all keys on the offensive end for the D-9 champs.
Bellwood-Antis is averaging 70.6 points per game this season, while Redbank Valley enters tonight’s matchup averaging 56.3 points per game.
The Lady Blue Devils could make District 6 history this season, as if they can claim the PIAA title, they would become the first girls team in district history to win three straight crowns.
The winner will move on to face either District 10 champion West Middlesex or District 6 runner-up Penns Manor in Friday’s quarterfinal round.