DuBOIS — It was just a brief blip as far as total time was concerned but, for the DuBois Central Catholic High School girls’ basketball team, a little over minute was all it took to make a difference.
The Lady Cardinals (9-11 overall, 7-2 Allegheny Mountain League) used some big defensive pressure during that brief span to spark an 11-0 run midway through the third quarter, turning a slim five-point advantage into a 16-point wall that they were able to ride to a 49-37 win over Johnsonburg on Senior Night Wednesday.
Fittingly, it was a pair of seniors, Shayleigh Gulvas and Jordan Kosko, that accounted for all 11 points during the run.
Gulvas, who had a game-high 15 points, had seven during the run while Kosko, who finished with 13, added four.
“I think most of our offense was created by our defense and, ultimately, that’s the team that we are,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “It’s more or less our ability to be athletic and tenacious and create opportunities.”
DCC’s other two seniors, Maia Cogley and Martina Swalligan, finished with nine and five points, respectively.
While the Ramettes (2-15, 2-6 AML) only lead briefly early in the game, they stayed within shouting distance for much of the first half before closing the gap to just five in the third.
Part of the reason for that was Johnsonburg’s ability to spread the ball around, as all eight of the Ramettes to hit the floor scored points.
“I give Johnsonburg a ton of credit, they’ve improved a lot,” Hoover said. “We, honestly, couldn’t put them away as early as we wanted to. We had a couple big runs but, to their credit, they kept making counter-runs.”
Kaci Stelene led with 12 points while Tess Kocjancic and Emma Myers each dropped in six.
Both teams had problems getting things going early, combining for just 10 points after just over five minutes of play.
Johnsonburg used that to its advantage to lead by two, 6-4. before DCC closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 11-6 after one.
The margin grew to 12 points less than a minute into the second and stayed in double figures for much of the quarter before sliding back to nine, 24-15, at the break.
The Ramettes made a move early in the third as they went on a 6-2 run to cut the margin to five with under five minutes to play in the quarter.
However, shortly after that, DCC turned things on, scoring five straight buckets and a free throw to blow things open.
While Johnsonburg was able to get the lead down to 12 at one point, that was as close as things got the rest of the way.
Johnsonburg will host Curwensville Friday while DCC will travel to take on the Lady Tide Tuesday.