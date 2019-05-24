ST. MARYS — DuBois Central Catholic pounded out 32 hits on its way to a 22-8 victory over Otto-Eldred in the District 9 Class A semifinals at Benzinger Park Friday.
The fifth-seeded Lady Cardinals took the early lead as the first three batters reached base, as Shayleigh Gulvas led things off by drawing a walk.
Avery Sickeri followed by singling to left, before Ashley Wruble came through with a single to left to plate Gulvas for the game’s first run.
The Lady Terrors responded with a pair of runs of their own in the bottom half of the first to take a 2-1 lead.
Autumn Smith got things started for Otto-Eldred, who was the top seed in the tournament, by hitting a one-out double to left.
Gabby Nickerson then drew a walk as both runners later scored on a single by Reilly Raught to put the Lady Terrors in front.
DuBois Central Catholic quickly retook the lead in the second with four runs of their own, as Maia Cogley and Jordan Kosko got the inning going with back-to-back singles and both would later score.
With two outs in the frame, Sickeri kept the inning alive with a single before Wruble drove a pitch over the center field fence for a two-run home run to put DCC ahead 5-2.
The Lady Cardinals added a run in the third when Carley Semancik singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kosko.
Trailing 6-2, Otto-Eldred responded in a big way in the home half of the third by scoring six runs to jump in front 8-6.
Harlee VanScoter came through with the big hit in the inning, a two-run homer to center to give the Lady Terrors the lead.
DuBois Central began to put the game away in the fourth, scoring seven runs to go ahead 13-8 before it added two runs in the sixth and put up anthers seven spot in the seventh.
Gulvas and Wruble both doubled in the fourth, while Sickeri doubled and singled in the frame and Mia Meholick hit a pair of singles.
Of the 10 Lady Cardinals to record an at-bat in the game, nine finished with at least two hits in the victory.
Wruble led the way with a 5-for-5 day, doubling twice and adding a home run on her way to five RBIs and four runs scored.
Sickeri went 5-for-6 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored, while Cogley and Kosko added four hits apiece.
Kosko scored three runs and drove in a pair, while Cogley scored twice and drove in another run.
Gulvas, Meholick, Semancik and Alyssa Bittner all added three hits apiece in the victory.
In the circle, Sickeri came in to pitch in relief of starter Wruble in the third inning and went 4 2/3 without allowing a run, surrendering three hits and walking one while striking out six to pick up the win.
DuBois Central Catholic will now take on second seed Clarion for the District 9 Class A title Wednesday at Heindl Field at a time to be determined.