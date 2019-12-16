DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team suffered a 65-34 loss to visiting Punxsutawney Monday night.{/span}
The Lady Cardinals trailed by just three (15-12) after one quarter of play, but were then outscored 20-8 in the second quarter, 18-9 in the third and 11-5 in the fourth.
Shayleigh Gulvas led DCC (1-3) in scoring with 13 points, while Jordy Kosko also finished in double figures with 11.
Punxsutawney was powered by seven three-pointers on the night as Riley Presloid led the way with three on her way to finishing with 14 points.
Abby Gigliotti scored a game-high 15 for the Lady Chucks while Sara Weaver and Chloe Presloid also added double figure scoring with 12 and 10 points respectively.
DuBois Central Catholic returns to the court Friday night as it hosts DuBois.
In other girls basketball action Monday night:
Elk County Catholic 36,
Kane 35
KANE — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team used a 10-2 run early in the fourth quarter to take the lead over Kane as it held on late for a 36-35 victory on the road Tuesday.
The Lady Crusaders took an 11-6 lead after the opening quarter, but were then outscored 12-2 in the second half as they faced a 18-13 deficit.
Kane then stretched its lead to seven points heading into the final quarter of play after holding an 11-9 edge in the third quarter.
Elk County Catholic then battled back with the 10-2 run on its way to outscoring the Lady Wolves 14-6 in the final quarter of play to secure the road win.
Taylor Newton led ECC (2-1) with a game-high 17 points behind a pair of three-pointers, while Tami Geci chipped in eight points and Julia Aikens added eight in the win.
Elk County Catholic is back in action Wednesday on the road against DuBois.