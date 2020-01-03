ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team outscored visiting DuBois Central Catholic 25-13 in the second half to pull away for a 48-36 victory Friday night.
After holding a 23-21 at the half, ECC (7-2) outscored the visiting Lady Cardinals 9-6 in the third quarter and then pulled away with a 16-7 edge in the final quarter of play.
Taylor Newton led the Lady Crusaders with a game-high 18 points, while Julia Aikens and Tami Geci chipped in seven points apiece in the win.
DuBois Central Catholic (2-8) was led by Shayleigh Gulvas with 17 points in the loss while Jordy Kosko added six.
Both teams are back in action Monday as DCC plays host to Venango Catholic while ECC travels to face Sheffield.
In other games Friday:
St. Marys 44,
Bradford 27
ST. MARYS — After trailing 17-6 at the half, the St. Marys girls basketball team outscored Bradford 28-10 in the second half to pull away for a 44-27 victory on the road Friday night.
The Lady Dutch led 11-8 after the opening eight minutes before the hosts held a 9-5 edge in the second quarter to take a one-point lead into the half.
St. Marys (8-1) then outscored the Lady Owls 11-6 in the third quarter of play to retake the lead before holding a 17-4 edge in the final quarter of play.
Kaylee Muccio powered the Lady Dutch in the second half with nine of her team-high 12 points, while Giorgia Baciga added four points in the pivotal third quarter on her way to finishing with 10 in the victory.
Allison Schlimm chipped in nine points for St. Marys while Megan Quesenberry added six and Kyla Johnson had five.
St. Marys returns to the court Monday at home against Clearfield.
Saltsburg 62,
Brookville 46
SALTSBURG — Falling behind by 18 points by halftime, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball couldn’t dig itself out of that deficit and dropped a 62-46 non-conference game at Saltsburg Friday night.
The Lady Raiders (5-4) trailed 19-10 after the first quarter and 37-19 by halftime. They did outscore the Trojans 27-25 in the second half.
Marcy Schindler led the Lady Raiders with 19 points and Lauren Hergert finished with 11 points.
MaKenzie Simpson led Saltsburg with 15 points.
The Lady Raiders visit Moniteau Monday.