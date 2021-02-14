ST. MARYS — The St. Marys gymnastics team got another record-setting performance by junior Davan Lion Saturday as the Lady Dutch upended visiting Ridgway, 126.450-71.750.
Lion broke her own school record in the all-around for the second meet in a row — posting a 35.175 against the Lady Elkers to edge the mark of 35.150 she set on Wednesday against Bellefonte.
Lion won three of the the four individual events, with teammate Therese Guido edging her out on the floor exercise, 8.950-8.925. Lion and Guido also tied for first on vault with identical scores of 8.700, with Lion taking home top honors on her own on bars (8.675) and beam (8.900).
Guido added a runner-up on beam (8.450) and third on bars (5.550) en route to a second-place finish in the all-around (31.650) behind her teammate.
St. Marys Maddy Wittman placed third in the all-around (31.550) after collecting a second on bars (7.550) and thirds on vault (8.525) and beam (7.050).
The Lady Dutch got fourth places from Danielle Rolle (vault, 8.500; floor, 7.975), Bella Field (bars, 5.400) and Anna Lundin (beam, 6.175).
Ridgway’s Keyona Gardner finished fourth in the all-around with a 25.050. her best individual finish was a fifth on bars (4.450). Teammate Abby Haight was fifth on beam (6.050).
St. Marys (3-1) competes at Ridgway Tuesday night.