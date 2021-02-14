DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow in the evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice expected.