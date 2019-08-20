ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team picked up their second sweep in as many days to open the season, defeating visiting Johnsonburg 7-0 Tuesday.
In singles action, all four Lady Dutch netters topped their opponents 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 singles it was Sam Hayes defeating Madison Amacher, while Davan Lion beat Rachel Buhite in the No. 2 match.
Lilia Lion defeated Alex Hodgdon at No. 3 singles while the final win in singles came from Brooke Henry over Kendal Mehalko.
Lydia Ehrenbürger and Kiley Williams teamed up at No. 1 doubles to edge Amacher and Buhite 8-6.
In No. 2 doubles action, Breanna Marconi and Rachel Fleming defeated Mehalko and Chloe Trumbull 8-5.
The final Lady Dutch win came from Katlyn Stauffer and Mya Klaiber at No. 3 doubles by a score of 8-1 over Kira Eckert and Ally Cummings.
St. Marys head coach David Lion noted that the singles players executed their shots well and kept the momentum on their side.
In doubles action, Lion said there were some great rallies and shots from both sides of the net.
“There is always room for improvement so having these matches puts things into perspective as to the work that still needs to be done,” Lion said.
In other action Tuesday:
Elk County Catholic 5,
Brockway 2
ST. MARYS — The Brockway girls tennis team lost a second consecutive match to open the season in a 5-2 defeat on the road by Elk County Catholic Tuesday.
Elk County Catholic won three of the four singles matches while taking two out of three doubles matches to win and bounce back form and opening loss to DuBois Monday.
The Lady Rovers lone wins both came in No. 1 matches, as Selena Buttery came back to beat Victoria Glatt at No. 1 singles by a score of 5-7, 6-4, 10-4.
In No. 1 doubles, Buttery and Hannah Zuccolotto topped Sophia Neubert and Marley Sorg 8-6.
The Lady Crusaders got singles wins from Neubert, Sorg and Grace Keyes.
Neubert topped Mackenzie Hook 6-0, 6-1, while Sorg won 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 over Zuccolotto and Keyes defeated Taylor Rhed 6-4, 6-3.
At No. 2 doubles, Alicia Kim and Lydia Anderson teamed up for ECC to top Rhed and Emily Roush by a score of 8-6.
Audrey Dornisch and Gina Bush picked up ECC’s final win of the day at No. 3 singles with a 8-0 victory over Leah Trunzo and Maci Dixon.
In Monday’s action, Brockway was unable to pick up a victory in its home opener as it was defeated 6-1 by visiting Punxsutawney.
The Lady Rovers lone win in the match came at No. 1 doubles, where Selena Buttery and Mackenzie Hook topped Hannah Pearce and Camden Emhoff 8-1.
Abby Gigliotti topped Buttery 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Liz Stello defeated Hook 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 2 singles match.
At No. 3 singles, Allie Doverspike came away with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Hannah Zuccolotto.
In the No. 4 match, Jadyn McMahan picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win for the Lady Chucks over Taylor Rhed.
Allie Meko and Madison Lorelei defeated Zuccolotoo and Rhed 8-0 at No. 2 doubles, while Riley Presloid and Chloe Presloid won 8-1 over Emily Roush and Maci Dixon in the No. 3 doubles match.
Brockway returns to action Thursday at home against Clearfield at 3:30 p.m.