BROOKVILLE — Starting the season with three games in as many days, the St. Marys Lady Dutch softball team went with its No. 2 pitcher Shannon Kaiser and didn’t miss a beat in an 18-3 five-inning rout of Brookville at Northside Field Wednesday afternoon.
The now 3-0 Lady Dutch had shut out Elk County Catholic (6-0) and DuBois (2-0) as sophomore right-hander Kendall Young threw a pair of shutouts.
Against Brookville in the host’s season opener, it was another sophomore Kaiser’s turn and she didn’t disappoint either her first varsity pitching win as she tossed a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks in the five innings. Two of the three Brookville runs were unearned.
“Shannon can hold her own, clearly,” said St. Marys head coach Matt Eckels. “I think she was a little bit nervous being her first start, but I think she did very well. We kept the ball down for the most part and relied on the defense for a few more outs. I’m very proud of her and there’s always room for improvement.”
Kaiser didn’t need much offensive help as it turned out because of St. Marys’ 21-hit attack. The Lady Dutch did trail 2-1 after two innings, but scored four runs in the third inning, five in the fourth and eight more in the fifth to set the 10-Run Rule in motion after Kaiser sent the Lady Raiders down in order in the bottom of the inning
“We were looking for this type of offensive production,” Eckels said. “We were looking for it yesterday against DuBois and struggled a bit and they have a good team. Brookville’s pitcher (Ashton Pangallo) is younger and inexperienced. We put the bat on the ball hard and found some holes and were able to get girls on and move them around.”
Eight of the St. Marys starters had at least one hit. Shortstop and No. 3 hitter Kara Hanslovan went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and four runs batted in. Kiser, batting leadoff, along with Olivia Eckels and Brianna Grotzinger each had three hits. Kaiser and Eckels each doubled.
Brookville scored twice in the second inning after two outs. Kiser, who walked three in the first two innings, walked Julie MacWilliams and Tayler Rafferty. Emily Steel lifted a fly ball down the right field line and the ball was misplayed by rightfielder Alexis Wendel, allowing both MacWilliams and Rafferty to come around and score.
St. Marys put four runs up in the top of the third to take the lead for good, but Brookville cut it to 5-3 with its final run in the bottom of the inning. After two outs, Pangallo doubled to left-center and scored on Tory McKinney’s single up the middle.
But the Lady Dutch batted around in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away with the rout.
Lady Raiders head coach Carl McManigle had his silver lining with the program’s first game of the season after the 2020 hiatus, but he knows his team has things to improve on.
“It was super to get on the field today,” McManigle said. “And as far as Ashley on the mound, that was her first varsity start in the circle. My defense can’t give a good-hitting team like that extra outs like we did today. It just can’t happen. We talked about that after the game and I feel my defense is better than that and they know that. And the biggest thing is we have to hit the ball.
“We had a lead on them and I’m not sure the last time we’ve led St. Marys, so I’m happy with that.”
ST. MARYS 18, BROOKVILLE 3
5 innings
Score By Innings
St. Marys 104 58 - 18
Brookville 021 00 - 3
St. Marys –18
Shannon Kiser p 5131, Olivia Eckels c 4031, Lauren Mosier cr 0400, Kara Hanslovan ss 5344, Janelle Krug 3b 4221, Joey Forster 1b 3023, Lindsey Reiter ph 1000, Danielle Rolley lf-rf 2321, Ava Buzard 2b 3122, Alexis Wendel rf 1000, Hailey Burke lf 0100. Totals: 31-18-21-13.
Brookville –3
Elizabeth Wonderling ss 2000, Aleah Ames 1b 2000, Megrah Suhan c 3000, Ashton Pangallo p 2110, Tory McKinney 2b 2011, Grace Matson cf 2000, Julie MacWilliams 3b 0100, Tayler Rafferty lf 0100, Emily Steel rf 2000. Totals: 17-3-2-1.
Errors: Brookville 3, St. Marys 1. LOB: St. Marys 10, Brookville 3. 2B: Kiser, Eckels, Hanslovan, Grotzinger, Pangallo. SAC: Buzard, Grotzinger. SB: Eckels, Rolley, McKinney, MacWilliams. HBP: Wendel (by Pangallo), Krug (by Pangallo).
Pitching
St. Marys: Kiser 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 12 SO.
Brookville: Pangallo 5 IP, 21 H, 18 R, 17 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kiser. Losing pitcher: Pangallo.