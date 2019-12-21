BROOKVILLE — As poorly as it started, the St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team turned things around and scrapped its way back for a 60-34 win at Brookville Friday night.
Down 9-0 out of the gate, the Lady Dutch rallied with a 15-2 run that gave them a 15-11 lead just under a minute into the second quarter. From there, the trend continued as the Lady Dutch’s physical, scrambling and pressing defense forced Brookville into 33 turnovers and they never trailed the rest of the game.
St. Marys built a 28-18 advantage by halftime and led by double figures the rest of the way with the final score being the biggest lead of the game.
That’s 5-1 now for the Lady Dutch, who head into this weekend’s Elk County Tournament against an opponent to be announced in the first round on Friday.
“I feel good (about the start to season),” Lady Dutch head coach Leona Hoohuli said. “Every day we keep telling them there’s still a lot of work to do. We have to get to February. So we don’t take any team lightly. We have to go out, play defense, play hard and hustle and box out.”
Hoohuli used 10 players in her rotation with seven scoring points, led Friday by Megan Quesenberry and Kaylee Muccio who scored 13 and 12 points respectively with Muccio collecting seven rebounds. Quesenberry didn’t start and was part of the bench crew that scored 29 points.
“We have any combination that we can throw out there in practice,” Hoohuli said. “We’re always working with different combinations and it’s not traditional where you pick a five and then that’s kind of what you stay with, but we’re mixing them up and they’re working together, so we’re continuing to build that and trying not to miss a beat. It doesn’t matter what group is out there.”
At the outset, it was Brookville with its similar style of pressing and forcing the pace that had St. Marys back on its heels as the 9-0 lead was built by the 6:05 mark. Morgan Johnson’s 3-pointer and two-pointer and two baskets from Marcy Schindler had the Lady Raiders rolling early on, but that momentum was eventually stopped cold by St. Marys.
A 10-0 Lady Dutch run gave them the lead by the two-minute mark on Quesenberry’s basket and her three-point play on a layup with 37.5 seconds remaining in the quarter gave them the lead for good.
St. Marys forced 18 Brookville turnovers by halftime.
“We’ll play that (style), but we have to be smart,” Hoohuli said. “That’s something that we keep working on. We want to be aggressive, but we don’t want those ticky-tack or silly fouls and that’s the thing. Just being there, moving your feet, keeping your hands active. That’s what we’re looking for.”
Johnson led the Lady Raiders with 13 points and eight rebounds. Schindler had seven points and six rebounds. The Lady Raiders lost two starters to injuries in the first half — Lauren Hergert and Elizabeth Wonderling — and they didn’t return. Their status going into Monday’s game at home against Indiana is uncertain.
“The game got very physical for us tonight, especially once Lauren left the game,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “It was a 3-point game when she went out. We just got out-physicaled tonight. That was the style of play and we were physical tonight.
St. Marys had 20 turnovers on its own and shot 25-for-70 (35.7 percent) from the field, including just 5-for-22 from the 3-point line. Allison Schlimm finished with eight points and 11 rebounds and Maria Chiappelli scored nine points.
Brookville only took 34 shots from the field comparatively and made just 10 (29.4 percent) while going 12-for-22 from the line.