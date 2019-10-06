RIDGWAY — The St. Marys girls cross country team secured a dominant first place finish at the Ridgway Invitational that featured five Tri-County Area teams on Saturday.
The Lady Dutch finished the race with 42 points to take first place out of 14 girls teams with at least five runners competing as they beat second-place Mercyhurst Prep by 50 points.
While the girls race saw an area team take first place, on the boys side it was an individual coming away with medalist honors, as Elk County Catholic’s Ben Hoffman finished first out of 167 runners.
Hoffman recorded a time of 16:49.80 as he was followed by teammate Joe Wolfe just under nine seconds behind at 16:58.50.
In the girls race, DuBois finished fourth in the team standings with 122 points, while Brookville took eighth with 195.
DuBois Central Catholic followed in 10th with 286 points just ahead of 11th place finishing Brockway with 314 points as Ridgway did not record a team score at the invite.
Individually, St. Marys’ Samantha Hayes was the area’s top finisher, as the junior secured a third place finish with a time of 20:28.10, just 2.30 seconds behind second place finishing Cheyenne Mehl of Oswayo Valley.
DuBois’ freshman Julia Wirths followed Hayes in fourth place with a time of 20:39.10 to lead the Lady Beavers.
Megan Quesenberry of St. Marys was the only other area runner to secure a top-10 finish in the girls race as she posted a time of 21:02.60 to take eighth.
Five other area runners secured spots in the top-20, including three St. Marys runners along with one apiece from DuBois and Ridgway.
The Lady Dutch trio of Brianna Grotzinger, Tessa Grotzinger and Lucy Anthony took 12th, 13th and 15th respectively.
Brianna Grotzinger finished with a time of 21:32.20, as Tessa Grotzinger came in at 21:38.10 and Anthony posted a time of 21:40.80 to round out the five scorers for the Lady Dutch.
DuBois’ Morgan Rothrock followed with a time of 21:44.90 to finish in 16th, while Ridgway’s Adria Magnusson finished in 19th at 22:02.60.
Also competing for St. Marys were Summer Herring (28th, 22:20.60), Isabella Catalone (29th, 22:21.60), and Madison Blythe (33rd, 22:35.20).
The Lady Beavers’ five scorers were rounded out by Kyra Hoover (25th, 22:15.20), Anna Wingard (51st, 23:24.10) and Emalee Horner (55th, 23:37.50).
Also finishing in the top-100 for DuBois were Ashley Usaitis (58th, 23:41.50), Gabrielle Horner (69th, 25:10.50) and Madisan Cable (75th, 25:37.90).
Emma Fiscus led the way for Brookville with a time of 22:12.90 and a 24th place finish, while Amber McAninch finished 40th for the Lady Raiders at 23:01.30.
Brookville’s scoring was finished off by Anna Fiscus (54rd, 23:25.70), Emily Martz (63rd, 24:11.20) and Sadie Shofestall (64th, 24:12.10), as Maddy Golier also ran for the Lady Raiders and finished in 89th at 26:38.20.
Jaci Mennetti recorded DCC’s best time at the invite with a 22:22.60 to finish 30th as Jordy Kosko followed in 82nd with a time of 26:09.00
The Lady Cardinals other three scorers were Joann Case (86th, 26:33.40), Beth Williams (87th, 26:33.60) and Maddy Miscavich (95th, 28:43.00).
Chloe Benden finished in 37th to lead Brockway at the invite with a time of 22:48.90 as she was followed by Emily Calliari with a time of 26:34.80 in 88th.
Kayley Bendan (93rd, 27:45.70), Brooke Franci (97th, 28:49.30) and Alexis Allen (98th, 28:49.50) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Rovers.
On the boys side, Hoffman and Wolfe’s 1-2 finish helped lead the Crusaders to a third place finish out of 18 teams with at least five runners as ECC posted 120 points to edge fourth place DuBois (121).
DuBois Central Catholic finished with 288 points to take 10th, while Brockway and St. Marys took 13th and 14th in the team standings with 330 and 331 points respectively.
Individually a pair of area runners finished among the top-10 along with Hoffman and Wolfe.
DuBois’ McKellan Jaramillo recorded a time of 17:34.00 to finish in eighth, while DCC’s Jonny Ritsick took 10th with a time of 17:36.40.
AC Deemer of DuBois was the only other area runner to finish among the top-20 as he took 16th at 17:47.00.
For the Crusaders, Alex Miller (23rd, 18:10.00), Regis Wortman (39th, 18:34.90) and Tom Dippold (67th, 19:38.90) rounded out the scoring.
Adam Straub (68th, 19:38.90) and Julian Funaki (94th, 20:37.40) also finished in the top-100 for ECC.
Joseph Foradora (22nd, 18:08.50), Ryan White (33rd, 18:28.20) and Jaedon Yarus (49th, 18:54.00) finished the scoring for the Beavers.
DuBois had five other runners finish in the top-100 in Ryan Gildersleeve (62nd), Gauge Gulvas (65th), Chase Hook (79th), Christian Roemer (82nd) and Matthew Mulhollan (95th).
For DCC, JP Piccirillo followed Ritsick with a 30th place finish at 18:25.80, while Brenden Paisley recorded a time of 20:25.20 to take 90th.
Shane Paisley (109th, 21:25.60) and Dylan Foser (110th, 21:33.30) rounded out the scoring for the Cardinals.
Brockway was led by a 24th place finish by Landon Schmader at 18:13.30, as Micah Williamson followed in 57th with a time of 19:09.90.
Tanner Pearce was the only other top-100 finisher for the Rovers with a time of 20:36.20 to earn him a 92nd place finish.
Taylor Belsole led the Dutchmen at 19:15.80 to take 60th, while Wyatt Foster (74th), Jakob Schauer (75th), Aaron Frey (80th) and Augustus Secco (93rd) rounded out St. Marys’ top-5.
Ridgway had three runners compete on the boys side as Drew Young finished 135th followed by Tyler Annis and Josh Reffo in 146th and 154th receptively.