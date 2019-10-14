BROOKVILLE — Meeting its coach’s ultimatum, the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team took care of its must-win situation in a 4-0 win over visiting Forest Area Monday on Senior Night at the football field.
For head coach Kaitlyn Hill, her Lady Raiders needed a win to meet their own playoff qualification. Shutting out the Fires gave them their fourth straight win as they take a 7-10 record into Wednesday’s regular-season finale at St. Marys.
“I told the girls they just need to believe in themselves and they knew they could do it. It was a matter of them putting it all together out there and wanting to win the game for themselves,” Hill said.
They’ll likely be the fourth seed in the four-team Class AA bracket with a probable matchup with defending champion Karns City. Last year, Brookville as the No. 4 seed and knocked off top-seeded St. Marys in the semifinals before losing to the Lady Gremlins.
“Coming in as underdogs, but that’s why you play the games, to see who wins. The standings give you a seed, but that’s it,” Hill said.
Against Forest, Madison McAninch turned in another strong game by scoring three of Brookville’s goals. Her first goal came off a Kara Foster pass with 19:43 left in the first half.
Then in the second half, she put in an unassisted goal at the 26:50 mark and 9:41 mark from another thru-pass with 9:41 remaining to set the final score.
That’s 24 goals for McAninch out of her team’s 40 for the season.
“She’s had a fantastic season,” Hill said. “It doesn’t surprise me. She’s really taught herself to playing it to herself in games. That’s something we’ve taught her, but you can’t do it until you’re out there and she’s taught herself to do that and gives herself an opportunities. She’s had a ton of opportunities and has given others opportunities.
“Alayna (Haight) has sent so thru-balls to her, Megan Mealy, Kara (Foster) from defense, anyone out there knows how to put a thru-ball to Mac and that’s what we focus on.”
The first of the game was a gift compliments of Forest putting it into its own net when goalkeeper Faythlynn Vanek kicked the ball off the back of one of her teammates and into the net at the 21:54 mark of the first half.
Brookville outshot Forest 12-0, clearly dominating field position and ball control. Hill gave plenty of credit to senior Megan Mealy, who moved into a midfield spot and played one of her best games of the year, the coach said.
Seniors Mealy, Emily Kramer, Foster, McAninch, Sara Muders, Hannah Peterson and Hope Byers were honored at halftime of the game.