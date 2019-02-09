BROOKVILLE — Getting plenty of shots and second chances, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team finished off a season sweep of Bradford in the District 9 League with a 66-33 rout at home Friday night.
The Lady Raiders improved to 14-5 with their fourth win in five games and wrap up the regular season with three games this week, starting with a non-league game at home Monday night against Redbank Valley.
“The last few games I’ve felt like we’re climbing a mountain,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We’re getting better each night, ramping up for the playoffs. We had a few stumbles in the first half and got a little sloppy, but I liked what I saw in the second half.
“I’ve felt like there’s been three seasons — before Christmas, leading up to Punxsy and now. Now we’re in the final swing of games and the playoffs. There is still room to improve, but I like the direction we’re going in.”
The Lady Raiders led by as many as 16 points in the first half, then took a 32-18 lead into halftime. Their biggest lead came at the end after outscoring Bradford (6-13), 34-15 in the second half.
Morgan Johnson and Marcy Schindler reached double-figure scoring for the Lady Raiders. Johnson had 16 points while Schindler finished with 13. Lauren Hergert and Kira Powell each scored nine points while Madison Johnson added eight points.
“We had a lot of shots tonight and offensive rebounds,” Powell said. “Lexis (Hatzinikolas), (Lauren) Hergert, (Jenna) Grant along with (Marcy) Schindler and (Mikayla) Aikins, they all worked hard on the offensive glass. We didn’t shoot it well in there, but we kept giving ourselves chances getting to the fre throw line.
“It was a poor shooting night, but we scored 66 points because of the effort on the offensive glass.”
Hannah Lary led Bradford with 15 points.
Monday’s game starts at 6 p.m. as part of a varsity doubleheader with the boys.
