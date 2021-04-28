BROOKVILLE — Notching it second win of the season and ending a four-game losing streak, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team jumped out to a big lead before Bradford rallied to make things a bit closer in a 13-7 win at Northside Field Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders (2-7) scored on their first five at-bats and came tantalizingly close to slapping the 10-Run Rule on winless Bradford (0-8), but instead settled for a seven-inning win that head coach Carl McManigle will certainly take.
“Our kids hit the ball, some ran the bases very well and they definitely needed a win no matter how ugly it might have turned out, a win is a win,” McManigle said. “I told the girls we needed to play hard tonight and they did. We only had one or two miscues in the field, so I’m very pleased with that.”
The Lady Raiders had eight hits and worked Bradford starter Kali Dixon for 10 walks and with five Lady Owls errors behind her, the hosts took advantage.
Grace Matson tripled and scored on a wild pitch to start the Lady Raiders’ four-run second inning and with one out and two on in the fourth, senior Julie MacWilliams blasted a three-run inside-the-park homer as the Lady Raiders led 11-1 after four innings.
MacWilliams finished with three hits, scoring three runs and in the fifth with a runner at third, her RBI single to right was misplayed and allowed her to race the whole way around for the 13th and final run of the game. She also threw a runner out at the plate in the second inning.
“Julie has come a long way and I’ve been so impressed with her working in the outfield. There’s so much hustle and speed on the bases this year. I’ve been impressed,” McManigle said. “She’s quick. I think her speed might be underestimated.”
Mara Bowser singled twice and Matson added a second extra-base hit with a double.
Bradford made things slightly interesting, extending the game to regulation length when it avoided a 10-Run loss with three runs in the fifth and seventh innings off Lady Raiders relievers Natasha Rush and Bowser.
The Lady Raiders visit St. Marys Friday.
BROOKVILLE 13, BRADFORD 7
Score By Innings
Bradford 001 030 3 - 7
Brookville 142 420 x - 13
Bradford –7
Paige Craig c 1110, Kalie Dixon p 4011, Adrienne Angell 4020, Maddie Daugherty 3b-2b 3110, Lea Kakolewski lf-3b 3110, Carlie Persichini 2b-rf 3110, Kelsey Deming ss 3100, Mary Bukowski cf 3022, Kadence Martin rf 1000, Alanna Benson cr-lf 2201. Totals: 26-7-9-4.
Brookville –13
Mara Bowser lf-p-lf 4121, Audrey Sorek lf 0000, Tory McKinney 4100, Ashton Pangallo p 0200, Natasha Rush p-lf-p 2000, Megrah Suhan ss 2210, Elizabeth Wonderling 3b 4000, Julie MacWilliams cf 4334, Grace Matson c 4220, Aleah Ames 1b 2100, Aubre Eble pr 0000, Emily Steel rf 4101. Totals: 29-13-8-6.
Errors: Bradford 5, Brookville 2. LOB: Bradford 11, Brookville 8. DP: Brookville 2. 2B: Matson. 3B: Matson. HR: MacWilliams. SB: Benson 2, Craig, Daugherty, Perischini, Bowser, MacWilliams, Matson, Ames. HBP: Craig (by Pangallo), Dixon (by Bowser), Angell (by Bowser), Deming (by Rush).
Pitching
Bradford: Dixon 6 IP, 8 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 10 BB, 5 SO.
Brookville: Pangallo 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Rush 2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Bowser 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Pangallo. Losing pitcher: Dixon.