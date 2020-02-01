BROOKVILLE — As rough things started out for the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team on Senior Night Friday, it surely turned around in the second half.
For awhile at least, especially in the third quarter against non-conference foe Homer-Center.
Down 11 at halftime, the Lady Raiders put up a 28-point third quarter and led by as many 11 points early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t finish things off in a 61-59 loss to their District 6 foes.
At the end, it was Annah Elliott sinking two free throws with 2.1 seconds left after getting fouled by Lauren Hergert trying to block her 15-foot jumper.
The Lady Raiders outscored Homer-Center 39-30 in the second half, but went scoreless the final 3:29 and were outscored 22-11 in the fourth quarter.
“There was a lot of energy expelled during that run and that along with the emotions of the night,” said Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell, whose team dipped under .500 at 8-9 with its fourth straight loss. “Maybe a little fatigue set in, but again we just came up one play short. (Homer-Center) did hit some tough shots late in the game. We weren’t giving up easy looks. They made some tough looks and unfortunately it ended the way did.”
Senior Morgan Johnson helped spark the Lady Raiders’ third-quarter ignition, scoring 14 of her 24 points with the help of 4 3-pointers. Her twin sister Madison scored all eight of her points in the third and the Lady Raiders turned a 31-20 deficit into a 50-39 lead after Morgan’s last basket of the night 34 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Powell pointed to some halftime talk as the start to the turnaround.
“I know the coaches were frustrated,” Powell said. “The players were too and we challenged them at halftime. They responded and we came out a totally different team. And of course when you hit a couple shots early, and then Morgan caught fire and it just it rolled into the biggest quarter we might have had all year. I mean 28 points in the third quarter, that’s a big quarter. But it really just came down to we challenged them, and they took the challenge at halftime and it’s unfortunate that we came up just a play short.”
The 28-8 third quarter gave the Lady Raiders a double-figure lead that gradually melted away as Homer-Center went on a 13-2 run after the 50-39 deficit. But the Lady Raiders held on to the lead and Lauren Hergert, who finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds, put them up 59-53 with 3:29 remaining.
That was it for the Lady Raiders as Homer-Center scored twice after Brookville turnovers to tie the game at 59-59 on Marlee Kochman’s basket with 1:39 remaining.
Madison Johnson was put on the line for a two-shot free throw opportunity with 49.4 seconds left, but she missed both shots. From there, Homer-Center ran the clock down to 7.2 seconds, using two timeouts, and got the winning free throws from Elliott.
Kochman led Homer-Center (16-4) with 18 points while Macy Sardone and Molly Kosmack each scored 13 points.
Between their game and the boys’ nightcap matchup also with Homer-Center, the Lady Raiders honored their seven seniors Brooke Ganoe, Leah Kammerdeiner, both Johnsons, Hergert Schindler and Kira Powell, who started but was replaced after the opening tip-off because she’s out with a knee injury.
The Lady Raiders host Central-Martinsburg Monday.