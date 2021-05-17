SPRING MILLS — Leading 1-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team couldn’t hold on to the slim advantage before falling 7-1 at Penns Valley Monday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders got a strong start from pitcher Natasha Rush, who didn’t give up a hit or run until the hosts struck for two runs in the fifth and five more in the bottom of the sixth.
She allowed five hits while walking six and striking out four. Audrey Sorek got the final out in the bottom of the sixth.
Tory McKinney and Grace Matson each had two hits for the Lady Raiders. McKinney singled twice and walked and Matson singled twice and scored Brookville’s lone run in the second inning from third base on a wild pitch.
Brookville (4-11) closes out its season Tuesday at home against Clarion.