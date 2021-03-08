BROOKVILLE — Since starting as a junior high boys’ coach for two years in the mid-1990s and then moving over to join Brookville Lady Raiders coach Jon Benton’s program in 1996-97, Mark Powell has put a few decades in on the coaching sideline.
Monday night in the Lady Raiders’ season-ending 54-31 win over Eisenhower, Powell passed his mentor to become the team’s all-time winningest coach.
In his 19th season as head coach, Powell improved to 237-209. He replaced Benton before the 2002-03 season after serving six years as junior varsity coach. Benton’s 17-year record in two stints was 236-161.
“He’s my mentor, I have a ton of respect for him and that’s why 237 means something to me,” said Powell, whose team finished 5-13. “Jon was a progressive coach, was ahead of his time doing summer workouts when other teams didn’t. He took kids to camps and traveled when other teams didn’t.
“I’m proud to say that we do a lot of things did that Jon did 20-plus years ago. I’ve been so fortunate to have kids who have been willing to pu in the work for 19 years and a coaching staff that’s fantastic and second to none. It’s an administration that I can work for along with a patient and understanding board of directors and the athletic director. But it all starts at home and my wife (Amy) has been a saint for 19 years allowing this to happen, so I’ve been very fortunate and blessed.”
The Lady Raiders closed the first quarter on a 17-2 run and led the rest of the way, forcing 25 turnovers and extending the lead to 31-13 by halftime.
The lead got as high as 26 points in the third at 45-19 at the 4:06 mark and the closest Eisenhower got the rest of the way was 45-28 nine seconds into the fourth quarter.
Three players reached double figures for the Lady Raiders, led by Elizabeth Wonderling’s 17 points, 10 coming in the first half. Kerstyn Davis scored 12 points with a team-high eight rebounds. Alayna Haight added 11 points.
The Lady Raiders were a remarkable 17-for-17 from the free throw line, capping an impressive 75 percent rate for the season.
The trio of Haight, Elizabeth and Eden Wonderling, who scored eight points, converted an incredible 115 of 137 shots from the line this year for 84 percent.
Powell’s roster is all back, no seniors this year, so ending with two wins over Eisenhower and Curwensville last week, is something to build on going into the offseason.
“I told the kids tonight, just because you have another birthday doesn’t mean you get any better,” Powell said. “It takes hard work and we’re going to have to work hard this summer.”
Eisenhower ended 3-18. MacKenzie Dunn led the Knights with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
BROOKVILLE 54,
EISENHOWER 31
Score By Quarters
Eisenhower 6 7 13 5 - 31
Brookville 19 12 14 9 - 54
Eisenhower –31
Lilly Smyth 2 2-2 6, Mackenzie Dnn 5 0-0 10, Bella Marino 2 1-2 6, Ellie Strausser 0 0-0 0, Delaney Chase 1 0-0 2, Kaitlin Sleeman 1 0-0 2, Faith Donnell 2 1-2 5. Totals: 13 4-6 31.
Brookville –54
Kerstyn Davie 4 4-4 12, Eden Wonderling 2 4-4 8, Elisa Molnar 0 0-0 0, Alayna Haight 3 3-3 11, Elizabeth Wonderling 5 6-6 17, Hannah Lundgren 3 0-0 6, Bentley Hughey 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Konyk 0 0-0 0, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Delaney Barr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 17-17 54.
3-pointers: Eisenhower (Marino), Brookville 3 (Haight 2, Eliz. Wonderling).