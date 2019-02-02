BROOKVILLE — Limiting visiting Brockway to just five field goals and forcing 27 turnovers, the Brookville Lady Raiders cruised to a 60-23 non-league win Friday night.
The Lady Raiders are 12-4 going into Monday’s Hoops for Hope Night makeup at home against Punxsutawney. Brockway fell to 2-15 and it’ll travel to Sheffield to make up its postponed game from Wednesday as well.
Eleven different Lady Raiders found the scoring column, led by Marcy Schindler’s 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting. Lexis Hatzinikolas scored eight points while Madison and Morgan Johnson each finished with seven points.
The Lady Raiders led 17-9 after the first quarter, but extend the margin to 36-13 by halftime. A 12-1 third quarter helped get the game into PIAA Mercy Rule running clock territory. Morgan Johnson’s layup at the 5:45 mark gave the Lady Raiders a 56-15 left, thus starting the clock running with the lead at 40 points or more.
Brockway got 11 points out of Morgan Lindemuth. Selena Buttery had a game-high 12 rebounds to go with two points. The Lady Rovers were 5-for-25 from the field. Two of their made field goals came out of the gate as a Macie Smith basket and Lindemuth 3-pointer put Brockway up 5-0 at the 6:35 mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.