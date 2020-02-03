BROOKVILLE — Its losing streak hitting five straight games, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball game fell short in a non-conference loss to District 6 foe Central-Martinsburg Monday night at home.
Trailing since late in the first quarter, the Lady Raiders (8-10) grabbed a 38-37 lead on a rare 3-pointer by senior forward Lauren Hergert with 2:39 remaining. That turned out to be the final points the Lady Raiders scored the rest of the night.
Erin Brumbaugh’s 3-pointer gave Central (15-4) the lead for good at 40-38 with 1:42 remaining.
It was the second straight late-game loss against D6 teams with good records. Last Friday’s Senior Night loss was 61-59 to Homer-City in the waning moments.
“I told them we’re playing better. We’re playing hard harder. We just need to reward ourselves with a win,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “Again, talking about the schedule but there’s no cupcakes. I mean every night is a grind-it-out game and I still believe that this is the right way to go about it playing this difficult to schedule and know it’s going to pay off it just. We need to we need to find our way to a win.
The Lady Raiders didn’t shoot it well — 13-for-45 at 29 percent — but played good enough defense to stay within striking distance.
Marcy Schindler was the lone Lady Raider in double-figure scoring with 16 points to go with a team-high 11 rebounds, but was just 6-for-19 from the field. Morgan Johnson scored seven points while Hergert and Madison Johnson had six points apiece. Hergert grabbed eight rebounds.
Central did a good job chasing the Lady Raiders off the 3-point line considering they were 7-for-14 in last Friday’s loss to Homer-Center. Two late threes from Morgan Johnson and Hergert finished the Lady Raiders at 4-for-9 from downtown.
Brumbaugh led the Dragons with 14 points, going 3-for-4 from beyond the 3-point line. Central’s leading scoring Kyley Metzger finished with 12 points and six rebounds. She was averaging nearly 15 points per game.
“Our focus was Metzger and helping in on her,” Powell said. “She really knows how to use her body and she’s physical. She’s a smart player in there and that was our focus but Brumbaugh was coming back from an injury. We weren’t ready for her. She hurt us tonight.
“We switched defenses a lot early on and that was something we were trying to do just because we weren’t sure exactly what was going to work against (Metzger). So we kept switching it and felt most comfortable with man after the first half, so we pretty much stuck to that.”
Bailey Hueston scored six points and had a team-high nine rebounds. The Dragons were 16-for-41 from the field (39 percent) and narrowly held the rebound advantage at 30-29. Both teams had 17 turnovers.
The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 12-6 lead after Schindler scored 10 of the team’s first 12 points in the first quarter, but she scored six points the rest of the game. Central tied it at 14-14 by the end of the quarter as it was part of a 16-2 run that put it up 25-16 with 1:19 left in the second quarter.
That’s as big as the lead got as the Lady Raiders cut it to 25-18 by halftime and to within one in the third quarter before Central took a 33-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
Central won the JV game, 28-14. Alayna Haight led the Lady Raiders with six points.
The Lady Raiders host Elk County Catholic Wednesday.