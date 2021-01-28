BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lady Raiders got their first win and a dominant first-half performance sparked a 49-26 win over visiting Oil City Thursday night.
The Lady Raiders (1-7) built a 29-5 halftime lead and played the winless Oilers (0-6) about even the rest of the way.
“The first one is always the toughest one and it was nice to get a win tonight,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “The girls have worked hard, we’ve played a tough schedule and we’re young and inexperienced, but a win tonight is really what we needed.
“We come back next week to Punxsutawney (at Punxsutawney, Wednesday), but the win could get us some momentum as we kind of get into the second half of the season so to speak.”
The Lady Raiders forced nine Oil City turnovers in the first quarter and 16 in the first half as they led 12-1 after the first eight minutes. Elizabeth Wonderling’s basket at the 2:34 mark o the second made it 23-2 before Oil City’s Jenna Fischli hit her team’s first field goal with 1:53 left before halftime.
“We had a lot of good things in the first half and just missed some opportunities or it’s another 10 or 12 points of a larger lead,” Powell said. “Our focus all week was spent boxing out and what I saw tonight was kids giving that effort to box out.”
Considering the season numbers going in, the Lady Raiders getting outrebounded, 39-36 was a big improvement. While Elizabeth Wonderling led the team with 16 points, her freshman sister Eden turned in a double-double performance with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Kerstyn Davie scored eight points while Elisa Molnar grabbed six rebounds.
“Between Eden and Kerstyn, two guards always matched up against another big right now since we’re short-handed at that position, and they’ve done a great job.”
Maddy Marczak led Oil City with eight points. Jenna Fischli had seven points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Brookville won the junior varsity game, 34-17. Eden Wonderling scored 17 points while Davie and Hannah Lundgren each scored six points.