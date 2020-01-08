Lady Raiders end skid
RURAL VALLEY — Ending a two-game losing streak, the Brookville Lady Raiders notched a 49-43 non-conference win at West Shamokin Wednesday night.
The Lady Raiders (6-5) trailed the hosts 26-22 at halftime, but outscored them 18-12 in the third quarter then 9-5 in the fourth to pull away for the win. Morgan Johnson led the way with 10 points while Lauren Hergert finished with 13 points.
West Shamokin (6-5) got 16 points from Sophie Fusaro, 13 of them coming in the first half. Abby Oesterling scored 13 points.
Next up for the Lady Raiders Friday’s District 9 League at home against Bradford.
Raiders fall in overtime
BELLEFONTE — Dropping a non-conference game on the road, the Brookville Raiders basketball team went to overtime before losing 52-48 at Bellefonte Wednesday night.
The Raiders (6-5) led 21-15 at halftime and 29-26 going into the fourth quarter before Bellefonte forced overtime and outscored them 13-9 in the extra frame to get the win and improve its record to 3-5.
Ben McCartney led Bellefonte with 15 points, nine of them coming in overtime. Logan Bernier scored 13 points.
The Raiders were miserable from the foul line, converting on just 5 of 15 attempts, including just 2 of 9 on freebies in regulation. Aaron Park scored 13 points and Jace Miner finished with 12 points.
Brookville heads back on the road Friday at Bradford.