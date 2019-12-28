BROOKVILLE — Dominating the paint, putting four players in double-figure scoring, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team finished off a third straight championship run through its own holiday tournament with a 66-38 win over Brockway Saturday night.
The Lady Raiders (5-3) finished the first quarter with a 12-4 run to take a 16-8 lead. They led by as many as 22 in the second quarter, 35-18 by halftime and hiked their lead to as high as 32 late in the fourth quarter.
“I thought today it was one of the best games we’ve played all year,” said Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell. “Our ball movement tonight was outstanding. We showed patience on the offensive end, we made the extra pass and I just thought that was so key that we just didn’t rush to the first open shot. We took our time and got open looks.
“I thought tonight we were very focused the entire night. Just a really good team win from tip to the final buzzer.”
Senior Marcy Schindler capped off her Most Valuable Player weekend with 16 points and 14 rebounds. She had 23 points and 13 rebounds in Friday’s win over DuBois. Senior Lauren Hergert had 13 points and 12 rebounds, helping the Lady Raiders to a 46-30 rebounding edge.
Senior Morgan Johnson was another all-tournament pick, scoring 12 points as did her twin sister Madison. Sophomore Alayna Haight scored eight points off the bench.
“It was a balanced attack and I thought our two post players, Schindler and Hergert, really played tough over two nights and were really dominant in the paint, both evenings,” Powell said. “When that happens, they’re rebounding the basketball and getting the break started. It just seems to jump-start everything.”
The Lady Raiders committed just five turnovers and drilled eight 3-pointers on 25 attempts, finishing 24-for-68 (35.3 percent) from the field and 10-for-11 on the foul line with Hergert making all seven of her free throws.
Sophomore Selena Buttery was Brockway’s all-tournament player as she scored 14 points with nine rebounds. Morgan Lindemuth scored nine points while Danielle Wood finishd with seven points.
Both teams are back in action Friday. Brockway (3-5) hosts Curwensville while Brookville visits Saltsburg.
In Saturday’s other game:
CONSOLATION
DuBois 43,
DCC 41
Beating DuBois Central for the second time in eight days, the rematch was a harder one for the Lady Beavers who withstood a late DCC rally to hold on for the win.
All-Tournament selection Saige Weible basket with 3:19 remaining proved to be DuBois’ final points of the game as it built a 43-36 lead. The Lady Cardinals scored the game’s final five points and had a chance to win late, but Maia Cogley’s 3-pointer missed in the final seconds.
DuBois (5-3), which beat DCC 34-22 on Dec. 20, led by as many as 11 points at 29-18 midway through the third quarter and 33-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Weible finished with 12 points and six rebounds while Olivia Johnson had 10 points and 12 rebounds, leading DuBois to a significant rebounding edge of 45-29.
Central’s last lead was 13-12 on Jordan Kosko’s basket at the 6:11 mark of the second quarter. Martina Swalligan led the Lady Cardinals (1-7) with 11 points while All-Tournament pick Shay Gulvas had nine points and seven rebounds. Kosko finished with six points and 10 rebounds.
Central hosts Curwensville Thursday. DuBois is off until Jan. 7 at home against St. Marys.
DuBois won the junior varsity tournament with a 31-11 win over Brockway.
In Friday’s games:
Brookville 59,
DuBois 44
In Friday’s second game, the host Lady Raiders also notched a District 9 League win as they started the second quarter with a 16-4 run and led by at least as eight points and as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Marcy Schindler had the big game for the Lady Raiders with 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting with with 13 rebounds. All Schindler’s points coming in the first three quarters. Morgan Johnson scored 12 points, Madison Johnson added nine points and Alayna Haight came off the bench to score all eight of her points in the second quarter.
DuBois got 17 points and eight rebounds from Sarah Henninger. Abi Guiher scored 11 points.
Guiher’s free throw at the end of the first quarter and Alexas Pfeufer’s field goal to start the second gave DuBois a 16-13 lead, but Brookville’s big run was keyed by Haight and Schindler who accounted for 11 of the points during the 16-4 run. Morgan Johnson’s three made it 29-18 at the 1:33 mark and Haight’s second 3-pointer put the Lady Raiders up 32-21 before Henninger’s 3-pointer cut the halftime deficit to 32-24.
The Lady Raiders’ 22-12 edge in the third quarter was fueled by nine points from Schindler, who made all four of her shots from the field, including one 3-pointer. Morgan Johnson’s other 3-pointer gave Brookville its largest lead at 59-36 with 3:45 left in the game.
Brookville forced 19 DuBois turnovers and limited the Lady Beavers to 27.2 percent shooting (15-for-55). DuBois did outrebound Brookville, 36-33, grabbing 19 offensive rebounds. The Lady Raiders shot 47.1 percent (24-for-51) from the field with 14 turnovers.
Brockway 41,
DuBois CC 35
When Selena Buttery’s basket gave Brockway a 41-28 lead with 6:25 left in the game, it appeared that the Lady Rovers were well on the way to a finals berth and avenge a 55-37 loss to DuBois Central back on Dec. 11.
They did win, but without scoring a point the rest of the way in holding off DuBois Central, which scored the game’s final seven points, but also going the final 2:01 without a point as well.
Buttery had a strong performance with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Danielle Wood had 10 points and six rebounds. Morgan Lindemuth finished with seven points and eight rebounds.
For DCC, Shay Gulvas turned in a double-double effort with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Kosko had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Brockway led 8-3 to start the game and 13-9 after the first quarter. Its lead swelled to 16-9 to start the second quarter before the Lady Cardinals ripped off a 10-2 run to grab their last lead of the game. The Lady Rovers led 23-20 at halftime and outscored DCC 16-6 in the third quarter to help build their 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
Brockway limited DCC to just 24.5 percent shooting (13-for-53) while shooting 31.4 percent (16-for-51) itself. It won the rebound battle, 44-37.