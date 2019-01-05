CURWENSVILLE — The Brockway girls basketball team secured its first win of the season with a 34-32 victory over Brockway on the road Friday night.
Danielle Wood hit a pair of free throws with 15 seconds remaining in the game to help the Lady Rovers secure the road win.
Wood finished the night with a game-high 16 points on 6 of 7 shooting from the line.
Morgan Lindemuth added nine points for Brockway, while Macie Smith chipped in six points.
The Lady Rovers led 15-5 after the opening quarter and took a 19-11 lead into the half, before the Lady Golden Tide stormed back in the third quarter.
Curwensville held a 14-7 edge in the third, as Brockway took a slim 26-25 lead into the final quarter of play.
Madison Weber led Curwesnville with 11 points, while Tarah Jacobson added nine points in the loss.
Brockway is back in action Tuesday when it travels to Ridgway.
In other action this weekend,
St. Marys 59,
Bradford 28
BRADFORD — The St. Marys girls basketball team found itself at full strength for the first time this season Friday at Bradford, and the end result showed it as the Lady Dutch ran past the Lady Owls, 59-28, for their fourth straight victory.
St. Marys held Bradford to single-digit scoring in three of four quarters and finished the game strong by outscoring the Lady Owls 23-0 in the fourth. All nine St. Marys players who hit the court found the scorebook as the Lady Dutch improved to 7-2 on the season.
Megan Quesenberry, who missed the last three games due to injury, scored a game-high 16 points in her return. Kaylee Muccio also hit double figures with 14, while Kyla Johnson added nine. Allison Schlimm and Maria Chiappelli chipped in six and five, respectively.
Hannah Lary led Bradford with 15 points, while Erica Marshall had 13.
St. Marys hosts DuBois on Tuesday.
Brookville 53,
Ridgway 42
RIDGWAY — Looking to bounce back from a District 9 League loss at DuBois on Wednesday, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team notched a non-league road win at Ridgway Friday night.
After trailing 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Raiders turned in two strong quarters and pulled away for a 53-42 win. They outscored the Lady Elkers, 28-15, in the second and third quarter and improved to 6-3.
Kira Powell scored all of her team-high 11 points in the second half, 10 of them in the third quarter. Marcy Schindler and Morgan Johnson each scored nine points and Lexis Hatzinikolas finished with eight points.
Alyssa Kasmierski led Ridgway (4-6) with 12 points. Casey Woodford and Gabby Rohr scored eight and seven points respectively.
Brookville visits Clarion Monday, while Ridgway hosts Brockway Tuesday.
