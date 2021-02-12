BROOKVILLE — Shooting through a slow start and pounding the boards all night, the Brockway Lady Rovers notched a 54-33 win at Brookville Friday night.
The Lady Rovers did lead from start to finish, but committed seven turnovers and were just 5-for-19 from the field in the first quarter. However, a huge 52-28 advantage in rebounds with 22 coming on the offensive end set the tone for the game that saw them lead by as many as 26 points in the closing minutes.
“We hit the boards tonight better than we have in a couple weeks,” said Lady Rovers head coach Dick Esposito, whose team improved to 6-3. “At halftime, we talked about doing it more and keeping them boxed out. We were giving them one shot, usually a long three, and when they shoot the threes, we know how far out that rebound could come, so we were positioning to stop them and run our break and get it going.”
Three Lady Rovers reached double figures in rebounds. Selena Butter was the lone player on either side to reach double figures in scoring with 18 points to go along with 14 rebounds, five blocks and four assists. Madelyn Schmader and Nikki Baker each scored seven points with a whopping 12 and 15 rebounds respectively.
The balance continued with Ciara Morelli and Danielle Wood each scoring nine points with Wood adding eight assists and four steals.
Brockway shot it OK at 39 percent (23-for-59), but shot much better after the first quarter, converting on 8 of 11 shots in the second quarter, outscoring Brookville 17-10 to take a 29-17 halftime lead.
“We’ve been concentrating a lot on our layups we’ve been missing, those two- and three-foot shots and tonight we were hitting them, which means a lot in games like this,” Esposito said.
The Lady Raiders (2-9) struggled mightily from the field, shooting just 10-for-54 (19 percent) from the floor as Elizabeth Wonderling and Alayna Haight each scored nine points. They were 7-for-33 from the 3-point line.
Forcing those early Brockway turnovers was what head coach Mark Powell was looking for, but going just 5-for-31 from the field in the first half wasn’t in the game plan either.
“We thought we had a defense plan that could work and it did early, but when that happens, you have to turn those turnovers into points,” Powell said. “We have to create offense from somewhere and we’re struggling doing that. Tonight, it was very evident that we couldn’t find offense.”
Brockway has a four-game week ahead, starting with a trip to Clarion Monday. Brookville also goes on the road Monday at Keystone.
BROCKWAY 54,
BROOKVILLE 33
Score By Quarters
Brockway 12 17 17 8 - 54
Brookville 7 10 8 8 - 33
Brockway –54
Madelyn Schmader 3 1-6 7, Nikki Baker 3 1-2 7, Ciara Morelli 4 0-0 9, Danielle Wood 4 1-1 9, Selena Buttery 7 2-2 18, Sarah Rosman 1 0-0 2, Morgan Carnahan 1 0-0 2, Alyk Rosman 0 0-0 0, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 5-11 54.
Brookville –33
Kerstyn Davie 1 0-0 3, Eden Wonderling 2 2-2 8, Elizabeth Wonderling 2 3-5 9, Alayna Haight 3 1-2 9, Elisa Molnar 0 0-0 0, Hannah Lundgren 2 0-0 4, Ella Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, McKayla Konyk 0 0-0 0, Delaney Barr 0 0-0 0, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Bentley Hughey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-9 33.
3-pointers: Brockway 3 (Buttery 2, Morelli), Brookville 7 (Davie, Eden Wonderling 2, Eliz. Wonderling 2, Haight 2).