BROCKWAY — When it’s cold, there are times when it takes a little bit longer to get the motor running smoothly.
It turned out to be that kind of situation for the Brockway High School girls’ basketball team as it needed a full 20 minutes to get up to speed to notch a 47-38 victory over Kane Monday.
The Lady Rovers (10-7) had their problems throughout the first half, trailing 21-19 heading to the half but finally got some offense going in the third to build some momentum.
Even with that, it still took a 7-0 run over the final two minutes of the game for Brockway to put things away for good.
“We finally found our legs in the third quarter and started moving both offensively and defensively,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “It was also big that the kids kept their heads and weathered the storm. Every time that (Kane) made a run we’d answer back.”
Sophomores Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery each had 16 points to lead Brockway while junior Morgan Lindemuth had seven.
Kane’s Emily Bucheit led all scorers with 17 points while Ainsley Saf added 10. Both hit a pair of 3-pointers to help keep things close. However, the duo managed just four field goals in the final 16 minutes of play thanks to the defensive effort of Brockway sophomore Ciara Morelli.
“I thought she played a super defensive game, especially in the second half,” Esposito said. “She shadowed (Bucheit and Saf) and basically held two people (in check).”
While Bucheit had five points in the opening frame, neither team could manage much offensive allowing Kane to take an 8-7 advantage to the second.
Both teams nearly doubled their offensive output in the second but the Lady Wolves were still able to cling to a narrow two-point advantage, 21-19, at the intermission.
The lead swung back-and-forth a few times over the first half of the third quarter before a 13-0 run by Brockway over the last of the third and beginning of the fourth gave the Lady Rovers a little breathing room at 38-27.
But it was a short-lived respite as Kane picked things up in the early part of the fourth rolling off a 9-0 run of its own to make it 38-36 with just 3:37 left to play.
A pair of free throws from Buttery nearly a minute later made it a two-possession game before Bucheit canned another jumper to cut the lead back to two, 40-38, with around 2:20 remaining.
Fortunately for Brockway, that turned out to be the last points Kane put on the board as Brockway finished on a 7-0 run to set the final.
The Lady Rovers will now host Sheffield in a varsity-only contest Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m.