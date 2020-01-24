DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Some rain may mix in early. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Some rain may mix in early. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.