CURWENSVILLE — A strong night of shooting from behind the arc and at the free-throw line propelled the Brockway girls basketball team to a 51-33 win Friday night on the road over Curwensville.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Lady Rovers as they moved to 9-7 on the year.
Brockway held a narrow 14-11 lead after the opening eight minutes, before using a strong second quarter to take a 28-15 lead into the half.
The Lady Golden Tide were able to cut a point off the deficit by holding a 10-9 edge in the third quarter, before the visitors closed out the win with a 14-8 advantage over the final eight minutes.
Morgan Lindemuth sparked the Lady Rovers in the victory, fishing with five three-pointers along with a 9-of-10 night at the free-throw line on her way to a game-high 26 points.
The junior added 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double and also dished out four assists.
Brockway also got a double-digit night form Danielle Wood, who hit a pair of threes and went 4-of-6 at the line on her way to finishing with 14 points.
Selena Buttery, who spent a large portion of the game on the bench due to foul trouble, still finished the game with 10 rebounds and seven points.
As a team, the Lady Rovers finished the night 18-of-23 at the foul line as head coach Dick Esposito noted it was a ‘fantastic performance’ at the free-throw line by his team.
Brockway returns home Monday to face Kane.
In other games Friday:
Elk County Catholic 47,
Johnsonburg 31
JOHNSONBURG — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team used a dominant first half to power its way to a 47-31 victory on the road over Johnsonburg Friday night.
The Lady Crusaders, who pushed their winning streak to three games, led 13-6 after the opening eight minutes before taking a 25-9 lead into the half.
Elk County Catholic (11-5) then held a narrow 14-11 edge in the third before the home side cut into the deficit slightly with an 11-8 edge in the final quarter.
Taylor Newton led ECC with a double-double, scoring a game-high 20 points along with 12 rebounds, while Tami Geci added 13 points and came up with seven steals in the win.
The Ramettes were led by Emma King with nine points, while Kaci Stelene followed with eight and Julia Jones chipped in seven in the loss.
Both teams return to the court Monday as Elk County Catholic visits Punxsutawney while Johnsonburg (2-13) hosts North Clarion.
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 36,
CAMBRIA COUNTY
CHRISTIAN 26
DuBOIS — The Dubois Christian School girls basketball team used a strong first half to power its way to a 36-26 win at home over Cambria County Christian Friday.
The Lady Eagles led 9-6 after the opening frame before using a 13-4 second quarter to take a 22-10 lead into the half.
Both teams then scored eight points in the third quarter, before the visitors were able to cut two points off the final deficit with an 8-6 edge in the fourth quarter.
Gabby Meholick led Dubois Christian School with 11 points in the victory, while Emily Deitch followed with nine and Grace Deitch chipped in eight points.
The Lady Eagles host Christian Life Academy Monday at 5:30 p.m.