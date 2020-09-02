PUNXSUTAWNEY — Brockway got its girls tennis season underway with a narrow 4-3 road victory over Punxsutawney Tuesday.
The difference in the match came down to doubles, as the Lady Rovers won all three doubles matches after going 1-3 in singles action.
Brockway’s lone singles win came from Taylor Rhed at No. 3 as she defeated Kendal Johnston 6-3, 7-5.
In doubles action, Morgan Pirow and Selena Buttery teamed up to win 8-3 over Hanna Pearce and Chloe Aul at No. 1 doubles.
The No. 2 doubles match saw Red and Hannah Zuoccolotto defeat Emily McMahn and Olivia Burkett 8-3, while Emily Michaslki and Maci Dixon topped Brooke Skorseek and Rachael Porada 8-3 at No. 3 doubles.
In the other singles matches, Buttery suffered a 6-4, 6-0 defeat at the hands of Chloe Presloid in the No. 1 match, while Pirow lost the No. 2 match 6-1, 6-0 to Jadyn McMahon and Zuccolotto was defeated 6-1, 6-0 by Allie Meko at No. 4 singles.
Brockway travels to DuBois today for a match beginning at 5 p.m.
In other girls tennis action:
Hollidaysburg 7,
DuBois 0
DuBOIS — The DuBois girls tennis team suffered a 7-0 loss to visiting Hollidaysburg in a season-opening match Tuesday.
In singles action, Stephanie Juarez had the best showing for the Lady Beavers in the No. 3 match as she battled with Lydia Lieb before suffering a 6-4, 6-3 defeat.
At No. 1 singles, Jessica Askey suffered a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Gretta Rhodes, while Grace Askey lost 6-2, 6-2 in No. 2 singles to Ella Jordan and Olivia Reed lost to Rachel Gallagher 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 4 singles match.
Claire Shaffer and Kaylee George had DuBois’ best performance in doubles action before dropping an 8-6 decision to Talia Delerme and Alana Stultz in the No. 3 match.
The No. 1 doubles match saw Jessica Askey and Grace Askey fall 8-3 to Madeline Waibel and Jennifer Lasek, while Lydia Dixon and Rachel Kister lost to Regan McKee and Nina Meadows by a score of 8-2 in the No. 2 doubles match.
The Lady Beavers are back in action today as they host Brockway at 5 p.m.