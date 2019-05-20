CURWENSVILLE — It wasn’t pretty, but a young Curwensville softball team lived to fight another day in the postseason as the Lady Tide came away with an 8-7 walk-off victory against Kane in a District 9 Class 2A quarterfinal game Monday at Riverside Stadium.
The fourth-seeded Lady Tide (14-7) jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings only to see the fifth-seeded Lady Wolves (7-7) claw their way back into the game. Kane eventually pulled even at 6-6 with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.
Kane then took its first lead of the day in the eighth.
After a groundout, Rachel Haight drew a walk off Lady Tide starter Joslynne Freyer before Sadie Walter beat out an infield single. A late throw to first was off the mark, allowing Haight to advance to third.
The Lady Wolves then called for the squeeze bunt, which Mia Smith got down. Freyer fielded the bunt and threw home to catcher Bailey Bloom, who appeared to block the plate. However, Smith was called safe on the close play to put her team up 7-6.
Center fielder Ally Hess, starting there in place of the injured Taylor Luzier, then ran down a ball in the right-center field gap for the second out. Walter tagged up on the out and reached third. Walter then tried to score on a wild pitch, but Bloom got back to the plate in time to tag her out to end the inning.
Curwensville carried that momentum of back-to-back big defensive plays into the bottom of the eighth, where Abby Pentz reached on an error to open the inning. She promptly stole second before Logan Sheeder walked.
Bloom stepped in and ripped a single up the middle to plate Pentz to tie the game. Alexzandria Zattoni then came on to run for Sheeder at second. Kane Starter Rachel Danielson struck out Freyer for the first out, but Lauren Tozer followed with a single to load the bases.
Mackenzie Wall stepped into the box and worked a free pass off Danielson to force home Zattoni with the game-winning run to send the Lady Tide into Thursday’s semifinals at top-seeded Redbank Valley.
“We found a way (to win), and that’s important for this group because they are so young,” said Curwensville coach Allen Leigey. “I could see it at the beginning, they haven’t been here before where all the marbles are on the table. They were really tight, but they came around.
“Joslynne just battled all game. She was good early but then lost her focus a little and started to walk a couple, then booted a couple. Credit to them (Kane), they kept coming though.”
Freyer got off to a strong start in her first-ever playoff game, striking out the side in the first. But, the Lady Wolves got to her for a run in the in the second.
Kaitlyn Young was hit by a pitch to open the inning and later scored when a single to left by Maddi Stahli was misplayed.
Curwensville promptly got that run and then some back in the bottom of the second.
Wall got things rolling with a one-out walk, then took second on a wild pitch. Hess followed with an infield single, and Wall scored when an errant throw to third back across the diamond was off the mark. Kelsi Bumbarger then walked ahead of a Maddi Butler single that chased home Hess.
A single by Pentz loaded the bases before Kane dropped back-to-back fly balls that went in the book as sacrifice flies for Sheeder and Bloom. Pentz also scored on the second drop to make it 5-1 after two innings.
Pentz and Butler, who started in right field after Hess shifted to center, had two hits as did Tozer and Hess. Butler also had a RBI triple in the fifth to score Hess to give Curwensville a 6-3 lead at the time.
“Maddi Butler, one of my freshmen, played really big today,” said Leigey. “With Taylor (Luzier) being out, that made us have to move Ally (Hess) from right field to center and left a spot (right field) where we just didn’t know who was going to step up.
“Maddi Butler did and showed up big in the outfield with a nice play running a foul ball down and in the batter’s box in the No. 9 hole with two hits and two RBIs.
“Then Ally made the biggest catch of the game there in the gap. If that drops in, they’re up by three, and we’re still chipping away (in bottom of 8th) and may not win.”
Danielson settled in a little after the Lady Tide’s big bottom of the second, stranding a runner in scoring position in the third, fourth and fifth innings to give her team a chance to battle back. Tozer blasted a two-out triple in the fourth before Danielson got a strikeout to end that inning.
And, the Lady Wolves did battle back, scoring two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh to force extra innings. Kane scored two runs during that stretch on wild pitches, two on groundouts and one on a RBI double by Emma Ely.
But, the Lady Tide had the final answer as they collected their second high-scoring win of the season against the Lady Wolves. Curwensville won 11-8 at Kane on May 7. The Lady Tide also beat Kane, 15-0, at home on April 10.
Kane—7
Emma Ely ss 5112, Haley Slater 3b 300, Ella Marconi 1b 3000, Kaitlyn Young c 3211, Kennedy Himes dp 3000, Maddi Stahli cf 4120, Rachel Haight lf 2100, Allysa Oakes rf 1000, Jenny Crowley ph-rf 0100, Mara Stanisch rf 1000, Sadie Walter rf 1010, Mia Smith 2b 2111, Rachel Danielson p (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-7-6-4.
Curwensville—8
Abby Pentz ss 4220, Logan Sheeder 2b 3001, Alexzandria Zattoni pr 0100, Bailey Bloom c 4012, Joslynne Freyer p 5000, Lauren Tozer 1b 3020, Bella Guthrie pr 0000, Makenzie Wall 3b 3101, Ally Hess cf 4220, Kelsi Bumbarger dp 2100, Alyssa Bakaysa ph 1000, Maddi Butler rf 3122, Ariel lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 0000.
Score by Innings
Kane 010 021 21 —7
C’ville 050 010 02 —8
• There was 1 out when game-winning run scored
Errors: Kane 4 (Marconi, Stahli, Oakes, Smith), C’ville 2 (Zattoni, Pentz). LOB: Kane 6, C’ville 11. 2B: Ely. 3B: Tozer, Butler. SAC: Smith. SF: Sheeder, Bloom. SB: Ely, Marconi; Pentz. CS: Pentz (by Young). HBP: Young (by Freyer), haight (by Freyer), Smith (by Freyer).
Pitching
Kane: Rachel Danielson-7 1/3, IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 9 BB, 8 SO.
C’ville: Joslynne Freyer-8 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: Freyer. Losing: Danielson.