LANCASTER — Anglers from throughout the Keystone State, the District of Columbia, Delaware and Western New Jersey are awaiting the unofficial opening of the 2020 season, the Lancaster Fly Fishing Show, March 7 and 8 at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 3 East Vine St., Lancaster.
The show’s annual edition will feature 10 to 15 demonstrations or audio/visual presentations each hour together with wall-to-wall displays of the newest fly rods, reels, lines, boots, waders, clothing and flies during the weekend late-winter run.
In addition to tackle, lodges and exotic destinations, show visitors can view continuous fly-tying demonstrations and how-to-do-it seminars ranging from Mountain Trout with Joe Humphreys, Streamer Tactics 2.0 with George Daniel and Presentation with Dr. Gary Borger to Clouser’s Top Tips with Bob Clouser. Other seminars include those by Matt Grobert, Tom Gilmore, Ed Engle and Tim Flagler. There are 10 seminars each day.
Casting demonstrations are scheduled by Borger, Clouser, Humphreys, Daniel, Dusty Wissmuth and Anita Coulton.
Featured fly tiers include Tom Baltz, Engle, Borger, Clouser, Daniel and Matt Grobert.
There will be 20 Destination Theater presentations each day including Redfish in the Southeast, Penns Creek, Spring Creeks of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont Trout Streams, Fly Fishing the Islands of the Bahamas, Fly Fishing Chilean Patagonia and Trophy Trout in Southern Chile.
Scouts in uniform can earn credits toward a fly fishing merit badge.
The regional premiere of the 2020 Fly Fishing Film Festival will be held Sat. at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
Fly Fishing Show admission is $15 for one day, $25 for two days. Children under age 5 are free as are Boy and Girl Scouts under age 16 in uniform. Children 6-12 are $5. Active military with an ID are $10.
For a complete list of fly-fishing films, classes, seminars, door prizes, demonstrations and the Scout Merit Badge program, visit www.flyfishingshow.com or phone (814) 443-3638.