INDIANA — PennDOT District 10 would like to advise motorists of single lane daylight restrictions along Route 66 between Route 322 and Route 4015 beginning early next month in New Bethlehem Borough and Porter Township, Clarion County.
The restriction will be in place beginning next week as part of roadway resurfacing, which will include upgrading ADA curb ramps, miscellaneous drainage, milling, bituminous patching and overlay. Crews will be working along sections of Route 66 and traffic will be controlled by flaggers.
A 12-foot width restriction will also be in place.
Remember to slow down and use caution in work zones. Pay attention to flaggers and other traffic-control devices. Fines are doubled for violations in work zones. Drive responsibly for your safety and the safety of the workers. Congestion and delays are possible; allow extra time for your commute.
This nearly $1.5 million resurfacing project is being constructed by Shields Paving, and is expected to be completed late August.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.