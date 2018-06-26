INDIANA — PennDOT District 10 would like to advise motorists of single lane daylight restrictions along Route 4003, Brookville High School Road, between Route 322 and Route 36 will begin next week in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.
The restriction will be in place beginning next week as part of roadway resurfacing, which will include miscellaneous drainage, milling, bituminous patching and overlay. Crews will be working along sections of Route 4003 and traffic will be controlled by flaggers.
Remember to slow down and use caution in work zones. Pay attention to flaggers and other traffic-control devices. Fines are doubled for violations in work zones. Drive responsibly for your safety and the safety of the workers. Congestion and delays are possible; allow extra time for your commute.
This $680,395 resurfacing project being done by G. O. Hawbaker, Inc., is expected to be completed in August.
