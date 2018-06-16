INDIANA — PennDOT District 10 advises motorists that single lane daylight restrictions along Route 4003, Brookville High School Road, between Route 322 and Route 36 will begin this week in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.
The restriction will be in place beginning next week as part of road resurfacing, which will include miscellaneous drainage, milling, bituminous patching and overlay. Crews will be working along sections of Route 4003 and traffic will be controlled by flaggers.
PennDOT reminds motorists to slow down and use caution in work zones. Pay attention to flaggers and other traffic-control devices. Fines are doubled for violations in work zones. Drive responsibly for your safety and the safety of the workers. Congestion and delays are possible; allow extra time for your commute.
This $680,395 resurfacing project is being constructed by G. O. Hawbaker, Inc., and is expected to be completed in August.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl.
