Lanny L. Kunselman
Lanny L. Kunselman, age 71, of Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018 at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Lanny was born November 11, 1946 in Punxsutawney. He was a son of the late Richard D. and Edna (Reeseman) Kunselman.
Lanny was a Vietnam veteran, proudly serving and sacrificing for his country. After his tour of duty, Lanny returned with a National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Marksman Pistol Sharpshooter Carbine, Air Medal with 6th Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star and a Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device. Lanny fought for seven months with Hodgkins Lymphoma brought on by complications of Agent Orange during his tour of duty. Lanny worked for over 43 years at Brocious Lumber before retiring. He was a member of the Timblin United Methodist Church. He loved spending time doing yard work and mowing.
He married the love of his life, Beverly J. (Brocious) Kunselman on June 28, 1969. She resides in Punxsutawney. Together they made their life in the Punxsutawney (Porter) area and raised two sons, Kevin L. Kunselman and wife Julie of Ringgold and Korry R. Kunselman of Punxsutawney. The light of his life, his shining star, his granddaughter, Jade Lynn Peterson and husband Devin of Smicksburg; mother-in-law, Jeanne Brocious of Punxsutawney; one brother, Artie D. Kunselman and wife Sandra of Reynoldsville; four sisters, Charlene Himes and husband Gary of North East, Pa., Debbie Doverspike and husband Randy of Punxsutawney, Robin Lash and husband Rodney of Kittanning, Jill Reed and husband Michael of Dayton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Mr. Kunselman’s request their will be no viewing.
Please make memorial contributions to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
