Action wraps up in the District 9 Football League Large School Division this week with most teams even either non-league matchups or byes in Week 9, and Friday is poised to be an exciting evening with the division title still up for grabs.
And, a pair of games — Brookville vs. Ridgway in Johnsonburg and Clarion at Brockway — will decide who walks away as the league champ this year. All three enter Friday with 7-1 division records, but Ridgway is the only squad that controls is own destiny with Brookville and Clarion each needing help to be crowned champs.
A Ridgway victory against Brookville gives the Elkers their second division crown in as many years in a league that was formed in 2018. Ridgway owns the head-to-head tiebreaker against Clarion (42-0 win in Week 6), so a Clarion win doesn’t help the Bobcats.
However, a Brookville win against Ridgway opens up a pair of championship scenarios. A Brookville win coupled with a Clarion loss at Brockway gives the Raiders the title — while victories by both the Raiders and Bobcats hands the title to Clarion by virtue of a 29-13 win at Brookville in Week 3.
The two games will also have a major impact on seeding for the upcoming D-9 Class AA playoffs. Clarion (980) currently holds a 30-point lead over Ridgway (950) in the power-rating used for seeding, while Brookville is third at 930.
The winner of the Ridgway-Brookville game win earn 170 points, while Clarion can only get 120 if the Bobcats were to beat Brockway.
Meaning, a Ridgway victory moves them in the top spot, while a Brookville win would put the Raiders into at least second and very close to the top spot entering the final week of the regular season.
Here is a closer look at this week’s slate of games featuring area teams in the Large School Division:
Brookville (7-1)
at Ridgway (7-1)
All eyes will be on the matchup in the Paper City Friday, as Ridgway welcomes Brookville in its second game of the year at Johnsonburg’s Memorial Stadium.
The game pits Brookville’s high-powered passing attack against the Elkers’ hard-nosed defense. Brookville’s passing attack, led by a now healthy Jack Krug, leads the area with 263.7 yards per game, while Ridgway’s defense ranks first in the area in points allowed (7.3 ppg) and second in total defense (200.5 ypg). The Elkers give up just over 100 yards passing and rushing a game.
Krug, who has missed a game plus parts of two others due to injury, has thrown for 1,432 yards on the season with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. His favorite target is Ian Thrush, who ranks second in the area with 834 yards to go along with 10 TDs.
Thrush hasn’t done it along though, as Robert Keth (36-423, 5 TDs) and Kyle MacBeth (30-356, 3 TDs) also have maded their presence felt in the passing game.
Krug is also the team’s leading rusher with 351 yards and six scores.
The Ridgway defense will be the toughest the Raiders have faced this season — one that likes to get after the quarterback and has recorded 23.45 sacks as a team. Game Watts (8) and Damon Kelley (6.5) lead the way in sacks from the edge.
The Elkers have shown the ability to pressure the QB while also blanketing receivers down field, a fact proven two weeks ago when they held the area’s leading receiver — Clarion’s Ethan Burford — to just three catches for 27 yards. The Ridgway has seven interceptions by six different players on the season.
While that offense-defense matchup will be ab interesting one to watch, so too will be the one between the Brookville rushing defense (152.1 ypg) and the Ridgway rushing offense (213.9 ypg). The Elkers ground game is tough to stop because they spread the ball out so evenly.
Four Elkers — Jake Wickett (57-398, 7 TDs), Gabe Watts (58-391, 6 TDs), Matt Dush (35-325, 5 TDs) and Tyler Watts (41-297, 2 TDs) aall factor into the ground attack, while quarterback Paul Gresco can also tuck it and run when needed. Gresco had a 50-yard TD scamper last week.
Ridgway also has the ability to throw it when needed, with Gresco passing for 1,218 yards on the season with 12 touchdowns and four picks. But, when the Elkers do throw it, they’ll have to be wary of MacBeth, who leads the area with seven interceptions.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Clarion (7-1)
at Brockway (2-7)
Clarion makes the trip to Brockway Friday in a matchup that on paper looks to be a lopsided one in the Bobcats’ favor. However, such games have gone the other way when the heavy favorites look past that opponent.
One would think the Bobcats will come in focused given the fact they can still win the Large School Division title and are still in the No. 1 spot for the Class AA playoffs.
Clarion also is looking to get some momemtum rolling again after suffering its lone loss two weeks ago at Ridgway. The Bobcats bounced back nicely a week ago with a 51-6 win at Bradford, but the Rovers should prove to be stiffer competition. Brockway beat the Owls, 53-13, back in Week 5 for one of its two wins.
Clarion has been without the services of senior Austin Newcomb the past two weeks and his status for Friday is unknown. Newcomb is still the area’s leader in rushing yards (937), rushing TDs (15) and scoring (112) despite missing those two games.
Colton Zacherl (51-417, 5 TDs) and Cutter Boggess (57-396, 2 TDs) have stepped up in his absence the last two weeks, with Zacherl going over the century mark in both games.
Bobcats QB Cal German also is having a nice season, having completed 59 of 111 passes for 1,494 yards with 19 TDs and just three interceptions.
His favorite target is Ethan Burford, who has 26 catches for an area-leading 878 yards (33.8 avg.) with an area-best 13 TD grabs. Boggess has 14 catches for 322 yards and two scores.
As for Brockway, it had largely been a two-man show on offense with the duo of Jon Wood and Conner Ford carrying the majority of the workload.
Wood has rushed for 830 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, and since taking over the QB duties in Week 4 has throw for 316 yards. Ford has run for 371 yards and 5 scores.
Ben Glasl has emerged as the go-to reciever in recent weeks for Woods and now has 25 catches for 311 yards and touchdown on the season.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Frank Varischetti Field.
St. Marys (4-4)
at Kane (5-3)
St. Marys, fresh off a 57-14 thumping of a Moniteau, faces a tough road challenge at Kane Friday in a matchup of teams looking to position themselves for the postseason.
St. Marys currently holds the third spot in the District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional playoff, and a win against the Wolves would go a long way in solidifying that standing.
The Fkying Dutchmen have shown the ability to run the ball at times this season with the duo of Jacob Kline (87-630, 9 TDs) and Cain Pfoutz (25-205, 3 TDs), but St. Marys has largely gone as quarterback quarterback Christian Coudriet has gone in his first year as starter.
Coudriet put together a big game a week ago in the rout of Moniteau, throwing for 374 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. The sophomore is now on the threshold of 2,000 yards at 1,957 in his first varsity season while throwing 17 TDs and nine interceptions.
And, the nice thing about Coudriet and the Dutch passing attack is they spread it around, so there isn’t one receiver you can target to stop. Case in point, Michael Fitzgelad entered last week with 13 catchesfor 213 yards but hauled in eight passes for 189 yards against the Warriors.
Fitzgerland (21-402) is one of six Dutch receivers to have 125 or more yard receiving on the season. Bryce Walker (41-483, 2 TDs), Terry Williams (21-307, 3 TDs) and Logan Mosier (10-280, 3 TDs) have all made impacts at different times during the season. All but Williams have had a 100-yard receiving game.
On the other side, Kane comes in with a fairly balanced offensive attack that has amassed 1,333 yards rushing and 1,131 yards passing on the season.
Senior quarterback Zuke Smith has thrown for 1,052 yards with 12 TDs and 11 interceptions, with Jase Alcorn being the Wolves leading receiver with 15 catches for 379 yards and five scores. Bobby Rumcik (12-206, 1 TD), Kevin Scharba (10-186, 3 TDs) and Caleb Holt (12-173, 2 TDs) also factor into the passing attack.
On the ground, Alcorn (74-434, 5 TDs) and Teddy Race (60-425, 4 TDs) lead the way for the Wolves.
Defensively, Kane will look to make Coudriet umcomfortable, something the Wolves have done to other QBs this season. Kane has 20 sacks as a team, led by Race’s 7.5.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.