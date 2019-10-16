DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Windy with light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.