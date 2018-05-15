Larry Charles “Chuck” Campbell, 50, of New Bethlehem, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at his residence.
Born June 28, 1967 in Clarion, he was a son of Charles B. and Rose M. (Travis) Campbell.
He married Laura L. (Willette) Campbell on November 11, 2017. She survives.
Mr. Campbell worked for the Laborers’ Union Local 952 in Kittanning.
He attended Grace Community Church in Curllsville.
Mr. Campbell loved to work and he also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, Laura, of New Bethlehem, survivors include two daughters, Laci Campbell of New Bethlehem and Christine Booth (Jordan) of Strattanville; a son, David Varner (Marissa) of New Bethlehem; three grandchildren, Hunter Varner, Alex Myers and Grayson Booth; a brother, William E. Campbell (Stacey) of New Bethlehem; and two nephews, Riley and Mason Campbell, also of New Bethlehem.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dolly and Pete Travis; paternal grandparents, Bernard “Peck” and Louise Campbell; and a great-uncle, Worth Campbell.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. Additional viewing will be held on Sunday, May 20, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Grace Community Church in Curllsville.
Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 20, 2018, with church pastor Dan George officiating.
Interment will be in Squirrel Hill Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
