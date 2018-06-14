Larry D. Bowser Sr., 80, of Rimersburg, formerly of East Brady, died Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at his home.
Born December 13, 1937, in Bradys Bend, he was the son of William B. and Helen M. (Crawford) Bowser.
He married Yvonne R. Eckert on February 18, 1960. She survives.
Mr. Bowser was a graduate of East Brady High School.
He found work at Pullman Standard, Castle Rubber and RexHide Inc. in East Brady where he retired after their closing.
Mr. Bowser enjoyed hunting, fishing, jigsaw puzzles, watching the birds off his back porch, cheering on the Pirates and could always be spotted on his daily walks around town.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Patsy (James Greenawalt) Beabout of Monarch and Peggy (Dave) Bowser of East Brady; a son, Larry (Michelle) Bowser Jr. of Fredonia; five grandchildren, Heather (William Jr.) Wiant, David McClaine, Karina Bowser, Haley Bowser and Desirae Bowser; three great-grandchildren, Cole, Dane and Eli Wiant; two brothers, Richard (Judy) Bowser and Gary (Amy) Bowser; and a sister, Winnie Melendez.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kathleen Bobbert; six sisters, Anna McCanna, Shirley Beabout, Vivian Grove, Gloria Wilson, Patricia Lamison and Carol Kolich; and three brothers, William Jr., Ronald and Thomas Bowser.
Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at the Carwick Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Gary Guntrum officiating.
Arrangements are at the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in East Brady.
The Bowser Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the funeral home to defray expenses.
To make an online donation, view or express condolences, visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.
